J. Blanton Plumbing Featured on CBS News Chicago to Discuss Winter Plumbing Maintenance

Local Plumbing Expert Shares Tips on Preventative Maintenance to Avoid Winter Plumbing Emergencies

Winter in Chicagoland can be unforgiving on plumbing systems, but proactive maintenance can prevent costly issues.” — Christian Morales, plumber at J. Blanton Plumbing

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services in Chicagoland, was recently featured on CBS News Chicago , where one of the company’s experienced plumbers shared insights on how homeowners can prepare their plumbing systems for the winter months. The segment focused on essential plumbing maintenance tips to prevent common cold-weather issues such as frozen pipes, burst lines, and water heater malfunctions.Highlights from the CBS News Chicago FeatureDuring the interview, J. Blanton Plumbing’s expert stressed the importance of regular plumbing maintenance and timely plumbing repairs to keep systems functioning efficiently during the winter. Key advice included:- Insulating Exposed Pipes: Protecting pipes in unheated areas to prevent freezing.- Maintaining Water Heaters: Ensuring water heaters are in optimal condition to meet increased demand.- Scheduling Regular Maintenance: Having a professional plumber inspect systems before temperatures drop.Preventative Maintenance for a Trouble-Free WinterJ. Blanton Plumbing emphasizes that preventative maintenance is the key to avoiding unexpected disruptions during the coldest months. Regular inspections can identify potential vulnerabilities, such as weak joints or aging pipes, allowing for prompt plumbing repairs before problems escalate.24 Hour Plumbing Services for EmergenciesEven with the best preparation, winter can bring unexpected challenges. J. Blanton Plumbing offers 24 hour plumber services to address urgent issues, such as burst pipes or flooding, ensuring homeowners receive immediate assistance when it’s needed most.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, providing expert services such as plumbing maintenance, plumbing repairs, and 24/7 emergency solutions. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to share its expertise with the broader Chicagoland audience through CBS News Chicago.Contact InformationFor more information about winter plumbing maintenance or to schedule a service, contact J. Blanton Plumbing:J Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

