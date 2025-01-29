Glazer Children’s Museum Receives Autism Training, Enhances Experience for All Children

This certification is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive environment for neurodiverse children and their families.” — Sarah Cole, president and CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glazer Children’s Museum becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after receiving autism and sensory training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification is awarded to organizations where at least 80% of guest-facing staff have completed autism-specific training, equipping them with the best practices and resources to welcome, include and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

“At the Glazer Children’s Museum, we believe that every child deserves a space where they can feel seen, valued and supported,” says Sarah Cole, president and CEO of Glazer Children’s Museum. “This certification is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive environment for neurodiverse children and their families. Through our sensory-friendly events, neurodiversity-affirming camps, and other thoughtful initiatives, we aim to ensure that every guest has the opportunity to experience the joy of play and discovery in a way that meets their unique needs.”

The Glazer Children’s Museum is dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for neurodiverse children and their families. Through thoughtfully curated sensory-friendly events, adaptable tools and access to community resources, the museum ensures that all guests feel welcome and engaged. A cornerstone of these efforts is the Sunshine Sunday, held on the last Sunday of each month before the museum opens to the public. During this event, families can enjoy a quieter, sensory-adapted experience with reduced lights and sounds, specialized programs and valuable resources tailored to their needs.

The museum’s Neurodiversity-Affirming Camp Imagination is another key initiative, offering summer camp programming designed with neurodiverse campers in mind. These camps feature on-site behavior and speech specialists, staff trained by CARD in positive behavior support, sensory-friendly tools and smaller class sizes. Parents and campers benefit from an optional pre-camp orientation and questionnaire, ensuring personalized support and a smooth transition into camp life. With consistent routines, adjacent quiet spaces, and specially curated activities, the museum’s neurodiversity-affirming programs provide a safe and welcoming space for neurodiverse children to play, learn, and grow.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with the Glazer Children’s Museum, awarding them with the Certified Autism Center™ designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to their ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment, making sure every child can enjoy all the museum has to offer.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training, as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources, such as onsite reviews, customized recommendations and renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.

About Glazer Children’s Museum

The mission of the Glazer Children’s Museum is to create and foster engaging, impactful PLAY experiences for children and families to learn and thrive. The Glazer Children’s Museum encourages children to play with purpose in over 35,000 square feet of interactive exhibits. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serving as an innovative educational, cultural, and accessible resource for Tampa Bay and Central Florida. Learn more at GlazerMuseum.org.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of autism and neurodiversity – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and neurodiversity training, working in over 111 countries and providing training in 8 languages. IBCCES also developed the Accessibility App, a free tool with resources for individuals with various disabilities or accommodations needs.

IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives such as the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC) programs, ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel welcomed and included while traveling and in their communities.

