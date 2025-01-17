Team Dover honorary commanders scope out base operations

Airmen from the 436th and 512th Operations Groups hosted 28 honorary commanders Jan. 15, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

The local community members’ tour included visits to the 9th and 3rd airlift squadrons, a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, the air traffic control tower, the aircrew flight equipment section and the 512th Contingency Response Squadron.

Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with senior Team Dover leaders. The honorary commanders cover a wide spectrum of different career fields from Delaware, including educators, state employees and local businesses owners and CEOs.

The operations group event was the first tour for the 2025 honorary commander class.

The bond between Team Dover and the local community is a strong one said Col. Kenny Weiner, 436th Operations Group commander. He said it’s vital to continue to nurture the relationship, because local community support is important to the base’s mission.

“What we do in terms of our training doesn’t happen exclusively on base,” he said. “On the simplest level, we fly big loud airplanes all over the local area. It’s important our community partners understand why and what we are doing, and that they are supportive of it.”

Weiner said he was also happy to work side-by-side with the 512th Operations Group to host the tour. He said reservists normally serve longer tours here and are critical to maintaining the relationship with the local community.

Col. Jon Bergman, 512th OG commander, said he enjoyed teaming up with his 436th partners because they operate seamlessly together.

“We work with them hand-in-hand on a daily basis with everything across all spectrums of our operations,” he said.

Bergman said the partnership with the local community is critical.

“Our community learning what we do on a daily basis is absolutely essential,” he said. “The size and scope of the aircraft brings a lot of awe and wonder. It feels great to be able to deliver that to them today and show them what we do.”

Patrick Long, Dover Motor Speedway director of events and operations, is Bergman’s honorary commander for the 512th OG. He said support from Airmen during NASCAR race weekends is vital, and he enjoyed getting to see where they worked.

“Today has been enlightening to be immersed in the operations group,” he said. “To be on the other side of the fence in the Airmen’s world allows me to appreciate what they do for us.”

Zachary Cacicia, 436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs chief of community engagement, said the tour was a great way to kick off the slate of honorary commander events for 2025.

“The Airmen of the operations groups really put on a show, highlighting their workplaces, job proficiencies and how they impact the overall air mobility mission,” he said. “These Airmen would not be able to do what they do without the support of the local community, specifically these honorary commanders.”

If interested in learning more about the Team Dover Honorary Commander Program or applying to become one in the future, follow this link: https://www.dover.af.mil/Home/Community-Engagement/Honorary-Commanders/