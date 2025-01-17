Visionary Innovator Mike Pell, Inventor of Acrobat & PDF, to Keynote TRANSACT 2025

Mike Pell to Keynote ETA TRANSACT 2025 TRANSACT 2025 • April 2-4 • Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSACT 2025 , the leading event for the payments industry, will feature Mike Pell — a best-selling author and the visionary innovator behind Adobe Acrobat’s PDF and a pioneer of early Metaverse technology — as this year’s opening keynote speaker. Owned by Trifecta Collective LLC and powered by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), TRANSACT will take place April 2-4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, bringing together more than 3,000 payments professionals for three days of business-building opportunities, forward-thinking solutions, and industry-shaping conversations.Pell, a recognized leader in design and technology, is widely known for transforming how businesses innovate. His creation of Adobe Acrobat’s PDF in the early 1990s bridged a significant technology divide and forever changed global business. Today, Pell leads Microsoft Garage in New York City, where he disrupts the thinking of the world’s most successful companies to enable them to imagine leaping forward in unexpected ways. By rapidly prototyping ideas with teams, Pell shows them how they can develop highly innovative, yet practical solutions, to address their modern business challenges.In his keynote session, Visualizing Business: A Gamechanger for Payments, on Wednesday, April 2, Pell will share how advanced visualization can create ‘The Moment of Clarity’ that unlocks transformative opportunities for the payments industry. Drawing on his extensive experience of creating technology advancements and pioneering new approaches to experience, Pell will illustrate how AI and Data Visualization will redefine collaboration and better decision-making. The result is an actionable plan to help professionals approach innovation and complex challenges in new ways.“Mike Pell’s innovative approach to solving complex challenges in straightforward ways is a game-changer that will give attendees a fresh perspective on what’s possible in payments,” said Linda Saye, Head of Content Strategy, for TRANSACT. “His keynote will set the tone for TRANSACT 2025—challenging us all to think differently and spark conversations that lead to real innovation—on the show floor, in the education sessions, and beyond.”TRANSACT 2025 connects leaders from across the payments ecosystem, including ISOs, fintech pioneers, and C-suite executives, with the tools and strategies to move their businesses forward. Attendees will explore a show floor with 200 exhibitors showcasing technologies to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and meet evolving consumer demands.The event’s education program will also deliver actionable insights in the Idea Zone, Growth Zone, and Tech Zone, where industry experts will address critical topics like advancements in artificial intelligence, embedded payments, and risk management strategies. Sessions will explore emerging opportunities, including AI-powered technologies, cybersecurity challenges, digital currencies, and innovations like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). Designed for practical application, these discussions will equip attendees with strategies to optimize operations, strengthen security, and adapt to an evolving marketplace.Following his keynote, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Pell and get a copy of his latest book, “Visualizing Business” signed, which explores innovative approaches to understanding and communicating complex business ideas.Registration for TRANSACT 2025 is open; early pricing ends January 21, 2025. For event updates, agenda details, and to register, visit TRANSACTshow.com.About the Electronic Transactions AssociationThe Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $47 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.About Trifecta CollectiveKnown as architects of innovation in the event industry, Trifecta Collective LLC is a unique trade show organizer whose mission is to elevate B2B events to unprecedented heights, infusing every event with a touch of ingenuity and forward-thinking brilliance. With extensive leadership experience in building and leading industry events and backed by a dynamic partnership with GreyLion, Trifecta seeks partnerships to strategically align with visionary leaders who have already laid the groundwork for success within an industry vertical. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments.

Sneak Peek - TRANSACT

