National Music Council to Honor Rosanne Cash with American Eagle Award at the 2025 NAMM Show

Rosanne Cash

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Music Council is thrilled to announce it will honor global musical icon Rosanne Cash at the organization’s 41st annual American Eagle Awards on Friday, January 24th at the 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim. The highly prestigious award is presented each year in recognition of long-term contribution to American musical culture and heritage, and highlights the importance of music education for all children, as well as the need to protect creators’ rights both domestically and internationally. This year’s special presenter for the award is the internationally renowned composer and recording artist Jackson Browne."Each year, the National Music Council carefully chooses music creators, artists, educators or advocates to honor for their truly remarkable contributions to American and global musical culture," said NMC Director David Sanders. "Those whose careers we have celebrated in the past are among the giants of American music, and Ms. Cash is a worthy addition to the list of those whose long-standing excellence continues to make the US music community the world's leader in musical arts innovation."By this honor, she will be joining a stellar list of past American Eagle Award recipients, including Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock, Marian Anderson, Van Cliburn, Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Dizzy Gillespie, Morton Gould, Dave Brubeck, Max Roach, Lena Horne, Roy Clark, Emmylou Harris, Kenny Rogers, Roberta Peters, Odetta, Suzanne Vega, Stephen Sondheim, Kris Kristofferson, and Dr. Billy Taylor.One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters and music education advocates, Rosanne Cash has earned four GRAMMY Awards and is also the author of four books including the best-selling memoir "Composed", which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read”. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, The Oxford American, and myriad other publications. A new book, "Bird on a Blade," combines images by artist Dan Rizzie with Ms. Cash’s lyrics.Among her many honors, Ms. Cash has been awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award for Sound Recordings, and the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She has also served as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist, was an Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music HOF and Museum, and is currently Artist-in-Residence at New York University. Rosanne is likewise one of only a handful of women to be elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a number she hopes to see increase in the near future. Ms. Cash is similarly the first female composer to receive the MacDowell Medal, awarded since 1960 to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture. In 2018, Rosanne was awarded the “Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award by the AMA and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College. NMC is proud to honor her for all these notable achievements and much more, including her extensive work with young music creators and in support of wounded war veterans.The award will be presented the evening of Friday, January 24th at the 2025 NAMM Show, at the NAMM Idea Center of the Anaheim Convention Center. General admission to the event is open to NAMM Show attendees. For more information on VIP seating, schedule, and location details, visit www.musiccouncil.org or contact NMC Director David Sanders at admin@musiccouncil.org.###About The National Music Council:The Congressionally-chartered National Music Council is celebrating its 85th year as a forum for the free discussion of this country’s national music affairs and challenges. Founded in 1940 to act as a clearinghouse for the joint opinion and decision of its members and to work to strengthen the importance of music in our life and culture. The Council’s initial membership of 13 has grown to almost 50 national music organizations, encompassing every important form of professional and commercial musical activity. Through the cooperative work of its member organizations, the National Music Council promotes and supports music and music education as an integral part of the curricula in the schools of our nation, and in the lives of its citizens. The Council provides for the exchange of information and coordination of efforts among its member organizations and speaks with one voice for the music community whenever an authoritative expression of opinion is desirable. www.musiccouncil.org

