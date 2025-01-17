U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota Raises Awareness of Scams Targeting Potential Jurors

Please be advised the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota has been made aware of scams targeting potential jurors. These scammers call individuals alleging they failed to appear for jury service. They impersonate law enforcement agencies, use local judges’ specific names, and threaten arrest if court fines are not paid for the alleged failure to appear. The scammers are aggressive and demanding.

A federal court or law enforcement agency will never call and threaten an individual or demand immediate payment—either over the telephone or money wire service—for fines or for not responding to a jury summons.

Be leery of any caller demanding immediate payment of alleged court fines or threatening arrest. To check on the veracity of such claims, hang up and contact the Clerk of Court’s office.

If you receive a call demanding payment of a fine for missing jury service:

 Do not give out credit card information or make a payment.

 Do not share any personal information, such as your social security number.

 Report the call to your local law enforcement agency.

 Contact the Clerk of Court’s office at 701-530-2300 if you have questions.