Grants Bring Ag Literacy to Minnesota Classrooms

Twelve Minnesota educators looking to provide more agricultural experiences for their students have received 2025 Agricultural Literacy Grants from the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation.

The grants are designed to support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

The 12 teachers received grants of up to $1000 each to allow students to experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Topics to be explored through this year’s projects include soybean growing, field trips, growing fruit trees, and more.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.

Grantee School and City Teacher Project Title
Northfield High School, Northfield T.J. Austin Agriculture Day
Healy High School, Hillman Brenda Gotvald Green Learning Oasis Initiative
Minnesota 4-H, 8 school districts Anja Johnson Enhancing Agricultural Literacy and Leadership Through the Sensational Soybean Kit Program
AFSA K-12, Little Canada Kerry Schulte Farm to Table
Highland Park High School, St. Paul Lillian Thuente Elementary Reading and Agriculture Activities
JA Hughes Elementary School, Red Lake Falls Hannah Seeger Kindergarten is EGGciting!
Lucy Laney Elementary, Minneapolis Joshua Hermerding Lucy Laney Orchard
Mankato Area Public Schools, Mankato Melissa Brueske Camp Ignite
East Range Academy of Technology and Science, Mountain Iron Noel Cordero Growing Our Future: Agricultural Learning at Simek’s Farm
St. Francis Catholic School, Brainerd Carrie Allord Monthly Agriculture Immersion
New Ulm Middle School, New Ulm Amber Gremmels From Field to Fork
Mountain Lake Elementary, Mountain Lake Martha Dukes First Grade Science Trip

 

Media Contact
Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6629
Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

