Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Statement on the Perdue Farms Facility Closure in Monterey, TN

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) and the Upper Cumberland Workforce Development Board (UCWDB) understand the challenges facing the people of Monterey, Putnam County, and the Upper Cumberland region following the announcement of the closure of the Perdue Farms facility.

Tennessee’s Workforce System stands ready to provide support to the employees affected by this closure. TDLWD and UCWDB are mobilizing resources and collaborating closely to ensure those impacted have access to the tools, training, and opportunities they need to transition to new employment or pursue career development.

Through programs like job placement services, skills training, and career counseling, we aim to help every displaced worker find meaningful and quality employment as quickly as possible. Additionally, we will coordinate with local employers and industries to identify available job opportunities and training programs aligned with the needs of the region.

The TDLWD and UCWDB stand with the Monterey community during this difficult time. We are committed to working tirelessly alongside our partners to support every worker and family affected by this closure. Together, we will navigate this transition and foster a pathway to renewed economic opportunity in the Upper Cumberland region.