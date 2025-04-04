Unemployment Rates Drop in 88 Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE – More Tennesseans were on the job in February than the previous month as 88 of 95 counties reported a decline in their unemployment rates, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced today.

In two Tennessee counties, unemployment rates in February were the same as in January. Five counties saw an increase.

Eighty-four Tennessee counties recorded unemployment rates of less than 5%. The remaining 11 counties had rates that were greater than 5% but less than 10%.

Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.6%, a decline of two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Four counties — Cheatham, Wilson, Robertson, and Rutherford — had unemployment rates of 2.7%. Macon and Knox counties followed with rates of 2.8%.

Cocke County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate for February at 6.6%, a drop of four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Pickett County had the next-highest rate at 6.3%, a decline of seven-tenths of a percentage point. Lewis County followed with a rate of 5.9%. Its rate in January was 4.1%.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has remained steady at 3.7% for six consecutive months. The national rate in February was 4.1%.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

Job seekers can work one on one with a career specialist — at no cost — at one of Tennessee’s American Job Centers. Find a list of AJC locations.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment and Training can help remove barriers to employment through funded education, skills training, and supportive services. Learn more about SNAP E&T eligibility and the services provided.

Tennessee will release statewide unemployment data for March on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

A complete analysis of February 2025 county unemployment data for Tennessee