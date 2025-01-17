Press Releases

01/17/2025

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Study to Explore Rate Setting for Outplaced Special Education Services

(Hartford, CT) — The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today notified the State Board of Education on the status of its ongoing study to better understand annual rate-setting by providers for special education services to students who are outplaced by school districts. This initiative, initiated by Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker in 2024, aims to address the financial unpredictability associated with these specialized services and help districts better manage their budgets.

“Establishing a predictable and transparent process for special education costs is essential to ensuring that districts can focus their resources on providing the best educational opportunities for all students,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “This initiative represents an important step toward addressing a long-standing challenge, and we are committed to working with our partners to develop a framework that supports financial sustainability.”

Many states, including Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, have implemented annual rate-setting processes for private special education providers.

To better understand the considerations with rate-setting and guide Connecticut’s effort, the CSDE has commissioned a study through the Center for Connecticut Education Research Collaboration (CCERC). This study will connect with educators in other states, including at state agencies, districts, and private special education providers to better understand:

The potential advantages and disadvantages of rate setting.

Stakeholder perspectives on the benefits and challenges of fixed rates.

Best practices and pitfalls from other states.

The most effective approaches to establishing and implementing a rate-setting framework.

Superintendents across the state have expressed support for the concept of rate setting, recognizing its potential to provide much-needed stability and predictability to district budgets. Their advocacy aligns with Commissioner Russell-Tucker’s initial vision to explore a structured framework that benefits students and districts alike.

