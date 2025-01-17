Governor Phil Scott Announces Leadership Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced two leadership appointments: Matt Rousseau as deputy commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Brittney Wilson as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Service.

Matt Rousseau, deputy commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles

Matt Rousseau has been with DMV since 2017 overseeing critical functions and serving as chief of driver improvement, custodian of records, and chief of commercial vehicle operations. In these key roles, he worked with several other state agencies to promote efficiencies as well as being involved in implementing new programs and streamlining processes.

Prior to state government, Rousseau was a small business owner gaining firsthand experience in leadership, customer service, and operational management. Additionally, he served as an educator at the New England Culinary Institute sharing his passion and fostering the development of future professionals in the industry.

“Matt has demonstrated his strong leadership and commitment in many ways during his time at DMV,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I also appreciate his successful small business background, especially in regards to customer service, which will serve Vermonters and the Department well in this new leadership role.”

“I’m honored to have been chosen to serve in the Governor’s administration and excited to continue serving Vermonters in this new capacity,” said Rousseau.

Rousseau’s appointment is effective January 27.

Brittney Wilson, deputy commissioner, Department of Public Service

Brittney Wilson has served as Scott’s deputy chief of staff since 2021 and prior to that she served as secretary of Civil and Military Affairs since 2017. In those roles Wilson has advised the Governor on policies, government operations, appointments and communications. She’s also been the policy lead and liaison to the Agencies of Transportation, Digital Services, Agriculture, Natural Resources, and the Departments of Labor, Public Service, and the Natural Resources Board. Wilson also managed Scott’s election campaigns in 2016 and 2018.

“Brittney has been a trusted and valued member of my team since I first ran for Governor,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I know she’ll be a strong advocate and represent Vermonter’s interests well when it comes to energy and telecommunications issues.”

“I am honored and grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity,” said Wilson. “I look forward to working with the Public Service team to deliver more affordable and efficient services to Vermonters.”

Wilson’s appointment is effective January 27.

###