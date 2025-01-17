FWC first U.S. agency to receive recommendation for accreditation in North American Wildlife Law Enforcement Accreditation Program

The North American Wildlife Law Enforcement Accreditation Program assessment team has recommended that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement become the first agency in the U.S. to receive accreditation. The NAWLEA board will vote in March and, if approved, the FWC would be the first agency in the U.S. to be accredited through the NAWLEA program.

Assessors conducted their formal review Jan. 14-15, which included opportunities to conduct interviews and observations at a static display featuring FWC law enforcement officers and agency issued equipment. NAWLEA develops and establishes standards for conservation law enforcement professionalism and effectiveness. By meeting NAWLEA’s approximately 70 rigorous standards and earning accreditation, the FWC Division of Law Enforcement will enhance its commitment to the highest standards of service in achieving its mission to conserve the state’s fish and wildlife resources and protect the people of Florida.

“This is an honor that our accreditation team and entire division has worked hard to achieve,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “The professional excellence exhibited during this process is not just something that happens during two days of a review process; this is achieved through a daily commitment to the highest of standards in conservation law enforcement.”

The accreditation process enhances FWC’s wildlife conservation law enforcement capabilities and contributes to the overall improvement of the profession. Examples of the 70 NAWLEA standards and goals that FWC has met include:

Increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of natural resource law enforcement agencies in the delivery of services.

Promoting cooperation and coordination among all components in the criminal justice system and the communities served.

Ensuring appropriate training for natural resource law enforcement personnel.

Promoting public confidence in natural resource law enforcement.

Elevating the professionalism of law enforcement agencies involved in the NAWLEA process.