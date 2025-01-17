IMPORTANT NOTICE TO EMERSON EQUITY CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Purchased GWG L Bonds Through Emerson Equity, Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues investigating Emerson Equity after the brokerage firm’s recommendations of GWG L Bond investments caused a family to suffer $300,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Emerson Equity who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case no. 24-00556) against Emerson Equity on the behalf of a family seeking to recover damages of $300,000 due to being recommended to invest in unsuitable and high-risk GWG L Bond investments.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Emerson Equity, as the lead broker-dealer and underwriter for GWG L Bonds, marketed the illiquid private placements to the family, including a married couple and their two children, under alleged misrepresentations that they were low-risk investments. Despite the investors’ objective of seeking fixed income investments with capital preservation, Emerson Equity promoted the high-risk GWG L Bonds without properly disclosing the significant risks involved.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Emerson Equity failed to conduct the reasonable due diligence required by FINRA and ignored multiple red flags surrounding GWG Holdings’ financial distress dating back several years. These red flags included missed regulatory filings, material weaknesses in financial reporting, and repeated suspensions of GWG L Bond sales. While the customers lost all of their principal that was invested, between 2018 and 2022, Emerson Equity earned over $20 million from the sale of GWG L Bonds.The law firm is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds. KlaymanToskes believes bondholders’ ideal option to maximize their recovery of losses is through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim. Although a bankruptcy action is pending, KlaymanToskes does not believe that there will be any significant recovery through the bankruptcy.Customers of Emerson Equity who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds and/or any other investments are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

