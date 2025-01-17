Six Iowa educators awarded top national honors for science and mathematics

The Iowa Department of Education has announced that six Iowa educators have been named as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST award is the highest honor dedicated to K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teaching in the U.S.

Iowa’s PAEMST awardees are:

Mathematics

2021 - Stephanie Steines, Decorah High School, Decorah Community School District

2022 - Lori Randall (retired), Lincoln Elementary School, Osage Community School District

2022 - Angela Schneden, Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny Community School District

Science

2021 - Allison McPherren, Southeast Polk High School, Southeast Polk Community School District

2023 - Matthew Hansen, MMCRU High School, MMCRU Community School District

2023 - Laura McCreery, Davenport North High School, Davenport Community School District

“These six outstanding teachers are leading the way in science and mathematics education in Iowa and serve as role models of excellence for their fellow colleagues, students and local communities,” said Tina Wahlert, division administrator of PK-12 learning at the Department. “Each of these awardees help ensure that Iowa is providing world-class education and instruction for its students. Congratulations to Iowa’s newest PAEMST awardees.”

Each PAEMST recipient receives a $10,000 award sponsored by the National Science Foundation and a paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend recognition events and professional development opportunities. All awardees also receive a signed certificate from the President of the United States.

PAEMST awards up to 110 teachers annually and traditionally alternates each year between elementary and secondary teacher honors. The most recent list of awardees represents PAEMST teachers who were nominated for 2021-23, with a total of 306 teachers honored nationally.

Since 1983, more than 5,500 teachers have been recognized for excellence in science and mathematics teaching. PAEMST awardees are leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and are recognized for their contributions in the classroom and their profession.

Awardees are selected from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools and the U.S. territories. The awards are administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.