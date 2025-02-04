Tucker Prepares To Launch Snuggle Sense Weighted Blanket For Relaxation

Sneak peek: Snuggle Sense, a luxury weighted blanket with dual-sided fabrics, aromatherapy, & eco-friendly design, to launch on Kickstarter in early May.

Snuggle Sense is more than a blanket—it’s a tool for better sleep and peace of mind, combining luxury, sustainability, and comfort” — Catarina Tucker, Founder of Snuggle Sense

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catarina Tucker, a dedicated mother of two and a passionate entrepreneur, is excited to offer a sneak peek of Snuggle Sense, an upcoming luxury weighted blanket designed to transform sleep and relaxation. Born from Tucker’s personal experiences with sleepless nights and daily anxiety, Snuggle Sense is poised to provide a unique blend of innovative design and therapeutic benefits.

Key Highlights Include:

Dual-Sided Fabrics: Featuring cooling bamboo for hot nights and plush velvet for cozy warmth.

Aromatherapy Sachets: Customizable pockets for adding your favorite scents like lavender, chamomile, or eucalyptus.

Eco-Friendly Materials: Thoughtfully sourced for sustainability and comfort.

Feedback from early conversations with wellness experts has been enthusiastic, with one remarking, “Snuggle Sense is a great name! It sounds like it could be a sweet prop for Yoga Nidra.” Other professionals have noted their interest and curiosity, hinting at exciting collaborations in the future.

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more details! A comprehensive press release with full product information and the official Kickstarter launch date will be released in mid-April. The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to go live in early May—an opportunity to be among the first to experience a new era of comfort and relaxation.

About Snuggle Sense

Snuggle Sense is a luxury wellness brand dedicated to redefining comfort and promoting better sleep. The company’s flagship product, the Snuggle Sense weighted blanket, combines thoughtful design with eco-conscious materials to provide a transformative relaxation experience.

