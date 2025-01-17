U.S. Trustee Program Appoints 35 Private Trustees in 2024
United States Trustees appoint and supervise private trustees who administer bankruptcy estates under chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 of the Bankruptcy Code. U.S. Trustees also appoint private trustees to serve on a case-by-case basis in bankruptcies filed under subchapter V of chapter 11. Private trustees are not government employees. They do, however, work in concert with the United States Trustees to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the bankruptcy system.
Private trustees must possess sound judgment and strong financial, administrative, and interpersonal skills. While experience in fiduciary roles or bankruptcy is desirable, it is not required, which allows a diverse range of professionals to step into this vital function. Private trustees frequently have expertise in fields such as law, accounting, real estate, business, mediation, management and administration. If you’re interested in becoming a private trustee, the U.S. Trustee Program’s (USTP) website lists open positions.
In 2024, 35 private trustees were appointed to serve in cases under chapters 7, 12, and 13 in regions throughout the country. Visit the USTP’s website for a complete list of private trustees.
Region 3, District of Delaware
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Jami Nimeroff, Ricardo Palacio
Region 4, District of West Virginia
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brittany Falabella
Region 4, District of South Carolina
- Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Dawn Hardesty
Region 5, Southern District of Mississippi
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: G. Adam Sanford, Zachary Wessler
- Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Catoria Martin
Region 7, Southern District of Texas
- Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Tiffany Castro
Region 7, Western District of Texas
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Christy Heimer
Region 8, Western District of Kentucky
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Stephen Barnes, Matthew Golden
Region 8, Eastern District of Tennessee
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Amanda Stofan
Region 9, Western District of Michigan
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Gregory Ekdahl, April Hulst, Allison Korr
Region 10, Southern District of Indiana
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Curt Hochbein, Vanessa Powell, Meredith Theisen
Region 11, Northern District of Illinois
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Landon Raiford, Kenneth Thomas, Daniel Winter
Region 12, District of South Dakota
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Robert Meadors
Region 17, Eastern District of California
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Loris Bakken, Ethan Birnberg
- Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang
Region 17, District of Nevada
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Bradley Sims
- Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang
Region 18, Eastern District of Washington
- Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Mike Todd
Region 18, Western District of Washington
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Darren Krattli, Kathleen Shoemaker
Region 20, Western District of Oklahoma
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Lysbeth George, Kim Kramer, Stephen Moriarty
Region 21, Middle District of Florida
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Eugene Johnson
Region 21, Southern District of Georgia
- Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brandy Helms
The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Visit the USTP’s website to learn more about the program.
