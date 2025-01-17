U.S. Trustee Program Appoints 35 Private Trustees in 2024

United States Trustees appoint and supervise private trustees who administer bankruptcy estates under chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 of the Bankruptcy Code. U.S. Trustees also appoint private trustees to serve on a case-by-case basis in bankruptcies filed under subchapter V of chapter 11. Private trustees are not government employees. They do, however, work in concert with the United States Trustees to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the bankruptcy system.

Private trustees must possess sound judgment and strong financial, administrative, and interpersonal skills. While experience in fiduciary roles or bankruptcy is desirable, it is not required, which allows a diverse range of professionals to step into this vital function. Private trustees frequently have expertise in fields such as law, accounting, real estate, business, mediation, management and administration. If you’re interested in becoming a private trustee, the U.S. Trustee Program’s (USTP) website lists open positions.

In 2024, 35 private trustees were appointed to serve in cases under chapters 7, 12, and 13 in regions throughout the country. Visit the USTP’s website for a complete list of private trustees.

Region 3, District of Delaware

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Jami Nimeroff, Ricardo Palacio

Region 4, District of West Virginia

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brittany Falabella

Region 4, District of South Carolina

Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Dawn Hardesty

Region 5, Southern District of Mississippi

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: G. Adam Sanford, Zachary Wessler

Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Catoria Martin

Region 7, Southern District of Texas

Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Tiffany Castro

Region 7, Western District of Texas

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Christy Heimer

Region 8, Western District of Kentucky

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Stephen Barnes, Matthew Golden

Region 8, Eastern District of Tennessee

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Amanda Stofan

Region 9, Western District of Michigan

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Gregory Ekdahl, April Hulst, Allison Korr

Region 10, Southern District of Indiana

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Curt Hochbein, Vanessa Powell, Meredith Theisen

Region 11, Northern District of Illinois

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Landon Raiford, Kenneth Thomas, Daniel Winter

Region 12, District of South Dakota

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Robert Meadors

Region 17, Eastern District of California

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Loris Bakken, Ethan Birnberg

Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang

Region 17, District of Nevada

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Bradley Sims

Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang

Region 18, Eastern District of Washington

Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Mike Todd

Region 18, Western District of Washington

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Darren Krattli, Kathleen Shoemaker

Region 20, Western District of Oklahoma

Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Lysbeth George, Kim Kramer, Stephen Moriarty

Region 21, Middle District of Florida

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Eugene Johnson

Region 21, Southern District of Georgia

Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brandy Helms

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Visit the USTP’s website to learn more about the program.