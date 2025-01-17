Submit Release
U.S. Trustee Program Appoints 35 Private Trustees in 2024

United States Trustees appoint and supervise private trustees who administer bankruptcy estates under chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 of the Bankruptcy Code. U.S. Trustees also appoint private trustees to serve on a case-by-case basis in bankruptcies filed under subchapter V of chapter 11. Private trustees are not government employees. They do, however, work in concert with the United States Trustees to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the bankruptcy system.

Private trustees must possess sound judgment and strong financial, administrative, and interpersonal skills. While experience in fiduciary roles or bankruptcy is desirable, it is not required, which allows a diverse range of professionals to step into this vital function. Private trustees frequently have expertise in fields such as law, accounting, real estate, business, mediation, management and administration.  If you’re interested in becoming a private trustee, the U.S. Trustee Program’s (USTP) website lists open positions.

In 2024, 35 private trustees were appointed to serve in cases under chapters 7, 12, and 13 in regions throughout the country. Visit the USTP’s website for a complete list of private trustees.

Region 3, District of Delaware

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Jami Nimeroff, Ricardo Palacio

Region 4, District of West Virginia

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brittany Falabella

Region 4, District of South Carolina

  • Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Dawn Hardesty

Region 5, Southern District of Mississippi

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: G. Adam Sanford, Zachary Wessler
  • Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Catoria Martin

Region 7, Southern District of Texas

  • Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Tiffany Castro

Region 7, Western District of Texas

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Christy Heimer

Region 8, Western District of Kentucky

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Stephen Barnes, Matthew Golden

Region 8, Eastern District of Tennessee

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Amanda Stofan

Region 9, Western District of Michigan

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Gregory Ekdahl, April Hulst, Allison Korr

Region 10, Southern District of Indiana

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Curt Hochbein, Vanessa Powell, Meredith Theisen

Region 11, Northern District of Illinois

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Landon Raiford, Kenneth Thomas, Daniel Winter

Region 12, District of South Dakota

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Robert Meadors

Region 17, Eastern District of California

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Loris Bakken, Ethan Birnberg
  • Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang

Region 17, District of Nevada

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Bradley Sims
  • Chapter 12 Standing Trustee: Lilian Tsang

Region 18, Eastern District of Washington

  • Chapter 13 Standing Trustee: Mike Todd

Region 18, Western District of Washington

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Darren Krattli, Kathleen Shoemaker

Region 20, Western District of Oklahoma

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustees: Lysbeth George, Kim Kramer, Stephen Moriarty

Region 21, Middle District of Florida

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Eugene Johnson

Region 21, Southern District of Georgia

  • Chapter 7 Panel Trustee: Brandy Helms

The USTP’s mission is to promote the integrity and efficiency of the bankruptcy system for the benefit of all stakeholders — debtors, creditors and the public. The USTP consists of 21 regions with 89 field offices nationwide and an Executive Office in Washington, D.C. Visit the USTP’s website to learn more about the program. 

