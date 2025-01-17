Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Supervisor

General Summary or Purpose

This position supervises staff in the South Central District and Southwest District and consists of 25% travel.

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court Services

Accountable For (Job Titles): Juvenile Court Officers / Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court / Juvenile Court Case Aide / Juvenile Court Drug Court Coordinator / Juvenile Court Youth Coordinator

FLSA Status: Exempt

The Juvenile Court Supervisor is responsible for assisting the Director of Juvenile Court Services in providing advanced investigative, diagnostic, supervisory, and probation services for the court. Supervises assigned personnel.

This classification assists in the implementation of specialized programs and projects on behalf of the court. Responsibilities include supervising juvenile court staff as assigned, conducting informal adjustments, preparing temporary custody orders; and the authority to authorize the secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.

The Juvenile Court Supervisor differs from the Juvenile Court Officer II in that the Juvenile Court Supervisor position requires more experience, has supervisory responsibility, program and project administrative responsibility, and intake and case assignment responsibility.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Oversees, coordinates, assigns, monitors, and trains other court personnel in the performance of duties ensuring conformance to established office routines, instructions, and practices set by the department manager.

Serves as the lead intake officer for an assigned region by reviewing all referrals to juvenile court to determine if the case should be diverted, handled via informal adjustment, or referred to the county state's attorney for formal petition. This includes all information gathering and verification and any necessary assessments needed to guide the intake decision process.

Assists the Director of Juvenile Court Services in performing the director's duties and responsibilities and may perform the core duties and responsibilities of a Director of Juvenile Court Services.

Performs the core duties and responsibilities required of juvenile officers including: Prepares predisposition reports of assigned cases. Interviews and assesses the involved parties and obtains case information from schools, law enforcement agencies, victims, and other sources. Prepares and presents detailed plans for service to the court. Attends, testifies, and participates in court hearings and other judicial proceedings. Develops and implements case plans based on assessment of the risks and needs of the probationer, family, victim(s), and community. Makes appropriate referrals for services. Conducts informal adjustments. Issues temporary custody orders for the care, custody, and control of children in need of protection. Authorizes the secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.

Provides case assignment and case management guidance and assistance to juvenile officers, student interns, and volunteers by advising and responding to questions and problems arising from the review and management of cases.

Assists in the daily operation of the office including analysis and resolution of case problems, conduct of informal adjustments, preparation of temporary custody orders, the authorization of secure/non-secure detention, release of, or shelter care of juveniles.

Implements policies and procedures for the administration of children's programs and services within the parameters established by the court.

Represents the juvenile court on task forces, forums, and committees relating to children.

Maintains case information on the juvenile court information system and on juvenile cases filed in Odyssey.

Performs any of the duties that a Director of Juvenile Court has authority to carry out pursuant to Chapter 27-20.2, NDCC, or other statutes, or by court rule or policy if assigned by the court.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a bachelor's degree and five years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the degree and experience requirements.

Valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Considerable knowledge of the principles and practice of juvenile probation, child placement, and child protection issues.

Considerable knowledge of local ordinances, state, and federal laws affecting children.

Knowledge of court procedures.

Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior.

Knowledge of available community resources and national alternative approaches to juvenile rehabilitation and care.

Knowledge of word processing and specialized court/case management software.

Skill Requirements:

Skilled in providing technical direction and supervision over assigned personnel.

Interpersonal and collaborative skills to work constructively within an agency in a community setting and effectively utilize available resources and services in connection with a case plan.

Planning, organizing, and implementing case plans.

Analyzing and reviewing case issues and materials to make recommendations and to make fair and impartial decisions concerning case dispositions, detention, and custody of children.

Rapport building, counseling, and interviewing skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to prepare and present information and facts to the public, the court, clients, or community groups.

Monitoring compliance of conditions with the family and children and to provide appropriate guidance and support.

Preparing and documenting reports, case information, plans, reports, and other information needed to properly maintain case management records.

Physical Requirements:

The essential functions of the job typically require: grasping, sitting, standing, walking, talking, hearing, seeing, feeling, reaching, and fingering requirements or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.

Work is performed in a comfortable office environment. Employee is exposed to biological hazard in the performance of drug testing.

Employee is subject to some travel in the performance of the job. Employee has control over travel schedule and can often adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.

Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Light: Work involves exerting up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 lbs. frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4788932/juvenile-court-supervisor-mandan?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs