One Month to Go: European Capital of Culture 2025 Nova Gorica – Gorizia

SLOVENIA, January 17 - History will be made in just one month as Nova Gorica and Gorizia will become the first-ever cities to jointly hold the European Capital of Culture (ECoC) title, embodying the spirit of European unity. With major investments in cross-border infrastructure and cultural initiatives, the region has been transformed under the inspiring slogan Go Borderless.

Over 400 events are featured in the official programme, along with countless more in the accompanying schedule, making 2025 a truly extraordinary year for both Slovenia and Italy. The stage is set for a year of cultural brilliance, with a new amphitheatre taking shape, the railway station undergoing a major renovation and a vibrant lineup of screenings, concerts and dance performances awaiting in both cities.

Four grand highlights punctuate the year: the grand opening ceremony in February, the March for Europe in May, cross-border culinary delights in September and the enchanting joint festive lighting in December. Beyond these key moments, visitors can explore smuggler trails, embrace innovation, reflect on the memories of war and peace, and engage in eco-conscious activities.

As the first-ever transnational bid for the title, this joint application was uniquely compelling. It’s invigorating to witness a European Capital of Culture defined by an intentionally open border, celebrating the rich heritage and diversity on both sides. The concept of a “borderless” capital – serving as a living laboratory for fostering deeper connections and cooperation across nations while navigating multiple languages and political systems – feels profoundly timely and forward-thinking.

A Concept Rooted in Four Pillars

With just one month to go, Nova Gorica and Gorizia are buzzing with preparations to welcome culture and art enthusiasts from around the world as the European Capital of Culture 2025.

On 8 February, Slovenian Cultural Holiday, Nova Gorica and Gorizia will embark on a new, borderless journey, kicking off the year of European Capital of Culture. The two cities will be the very first cross-border ECoC, united in the slogan “GO! Borderless” that emphasises our goal to cross all borders. The opening ceremony alone will feature more than 100 performers and more than 100 authors.

The programme builds on the foundational pillars outlined in the bid book – “GO! Europe, GO! Share, GO! Green and EPIC” – which have evolved into specific thematic narratives.

1. WAR AND PEACE

Reflecting on the turbulent history of the region, this segment explores themes of conflict and reconciliation. From the Walk of Peace along WWI battlefields to Zoran Mušič's haunting Dachau drawings and projects like Memory Ambulance & Archive Brigades and Art Against Guns, it addresses war’s impact on culture and humanity.

2. CREATION OF THE NEW

Inspired by Edvard Ravnikar's post-WWII vision of Nova Gorica and the groundbreaking ideas of Franco Basaglia, this segment focuses on innovation in architecture, mental health,and the arts, culminating in visionary projects like Tomi Janežič's Dodecalogy.

3. SMUGGLERS

Celebrating cross-border cultural exchange, this segment highlights the transfer of knowledge, traditions and ideas. Programme includes events like Borderless Body, the Complexity Festival, and the Biennial of Young Creators of Europe and the Mediterranean, addressing themes of migration and interconnectedness.

4. VERY GREEN

Celebrating the region’s natural splendour, this segment highlights sustainability, zero-waste cultural events and local food initiatives. The Soča River, with its emerald green hue serves as both an inspiration and a symbol. Through projects like ISOLABS, The Other Radio, and No Time to Waste, as well as initiatives such as the Atlas of Forgotten Orchards and Fruit of the Sun, culture pays tribute to nature while fostering a deeper connection to the environment.

Year-Long Highlights

8 February From Station to Station. The grand opening of the European Capital of Culture will unite the two cities with a symbolic procession from Gorizia to Nova Gorica railway stations.

1–9 May March for Europe. A powerful simultaneous march across several European cities divided by national borders, accompanied by artistic projects that turn border crossings into art and symbols of unity.

26–28 September Tastes without Borders. One of the region’s most beloved food and wine festivals expands to the Slovenian side, offering a feast of gourmet delights enhanced by artistic experiences.

1–3 December Enlighted Closing Ceremony. Nova Gorica and Gorizia will sparkle with captivating light installations, marking the festive conclusion of the European Capital of Culture on This Merry Day of Culture.

Source: Slovenian Tourist Board