Seawater: The Untapped Resource Renewing Agriculture

Waterdust Renewing Earth: The Power of Seawater

Waterdust Inc. Introduces Fertiltomix - A Technology Decades Ahead of Its Time

Fertiltomix isn’t just a product; it’s the future of farming—a revolutionary bio-stimulant that renews agriculture, restores ecosystems, and tackles the world’s toughest sustainability challenges.” — Eric Fillion, COO of Waterdust Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterdust Inc., a sustainability-focused company founded in 2023, is proud to announce Fertiltomix - a groundbreaking, patented bio-stimulant derived entirely from seawater. With a mission to renew agriculture and tackle pressing global challenges, Fertiltomix is revolutionizing farming practices with a sustainable solution designed to regenerate soil, reduce water use, and support a circular economy.

“Fertiltomix isn’t just another crop input; it’s a transformative technology decades ahead of its time,” said Eric Fillion, Chief Operating Officer at Waterdust Inc. “We’re not interested in incremental change. We’re rewriting the rulebook on agriculture, creating a scalable, sustainable solution that directly addresses soil degradation, water scarcity, and food sovereignty.”

A Solution Rooted in Science and Sustainability

Developed after seven years of rigorous research and in collaboration with Professor Sam Kassegne of SDSU, Fertiltomix has been extensively validated, including trials conducted at CREA in Italy under the supervision of Dr. Domenico Prisa. The results? A non-toxic, liquid biostimulant that regenerates soil, enhances microbial health, and reduces water needs by up to 50%.

Fertiltomix goes beyond traditional agriculture. Its low-energy, off-grid-compatible production process enables deployment in remote and arid regions. Additionally, the process generates byproducts for industrial and environmental applications, such as sodium-ion battery feedstock and potable water, ensuring a fully circular production system.

Why Seawater?

Seawater, abundant and vastly underutilized in global food systems, is the foundation of Fertiltomix. By capturing seawater’s untapped wealth of essential minerals through a low-energy extraction process, Fertiltomix offers farmers a solution that regenerates soil ecosystems while also contributing to broader environmental restoration by filtering out microplastics.

Tackling Global Challenges

With the global population growing by over 80 million annually and billions of tons of fertile soil lost each year, the stakes for sustainable agriculture couldn’t be higher. Fertiltomix answers these challenges head-on by:

• Reducing agricultural water usage by up to 50%.

• Boosting crop nutrient density by up to 30%.

• Sequestering carbon through enhanced soil microbial activity and root systems.

Fertiltomix also aligns with critical global initiatives like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Vision 2030, supporting efforts to create resilient, sustainable food systems worldwide.

A Global Vision in Action

Waterdust is already in discussions with institutions across Europe, Brazil, Mexico, and the UAE to integrate Fertiltomix into national sustainability strategies and industrial-scale operations. These partnerships aim to bring this cutting-edge technology to regions facing critical agricultural challenges, demonstrating Fertiltomix’s scalability and global impact.

