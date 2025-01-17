Kent Hospitality Group Announces Partnership with Billy Durney

Durney to open a restaurant at 9W57 in collaboration with Kent Hospitality Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kent Hospitality Group, backed by SC Holdings, has acquired a significant stake in Billy Durney’s Four Clovers Hospitality Group. Durney will maintain operational control over his existing restaurants: Hometown Bar-B-Que in New York City and Miami, as well as Red Hook Tavern and Sag Harbor Tavern. Durney will join the Board of Directors at KHG.In 2025, Durney will open a restaurant at 9W57–the iconic commercial office building in Midtown Manhattan designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, whose tenants include Apollo Global Management, Coatue and Chanel.“This is the ideal next step,” commented Durney. “The new restaurant will be my most ambitious yet, and the partnership with Kent Hospitality Group will allow us to expand more thoughtfully. James and I talked often about our dream to create places for our teams to flourish and grow. To watch his vision come to life and be part of it is humbling to say the least.“Kelly Kent, board member of KHG, added: “What’s most important to me is working with people who share Jamal’s commitment to running kitchens where everyone feels welcome. I know that Billy shares that philosophy. And it doesn’t hurt that he makes the best burger in New York.”Durney met KHG founder Jamal James Kent years ago at a charity event, and the two had a great mutual respect from the start. In early 2024, Kent introduced Durney to KHG board members Dan Haimovic and Jason Stein, and a close friendship developed.“What Billy has built is remarkable: the experiences, the food, the community, the brands, and the underlying business that we will help develop, ” said Daniel Haimovic, Chairman of KHG. “We’re so honored to have him as our partner as we continue to scale KHG and look to empower more talent across the hospitality industry.”KHG operates Michelin-decorated restaurants Crown Shy and Saga as well as Overstory, a cocktail bar ranked #15 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. In October, KHG opened Time and Tide, a seafood-focused restaurant on the corner of 26th and Park Avenue South. This spring, the group will open Birdee in the former Domino Sugar Factory on the Williamsburg waterfront; as well as operate the food and beverage program at French retailer Printemps’ first US outpost at One Wall Street.“KHG is committed to carrying out Jamal’s vision of partnering with likeminded individuals and businesses, fueling their ambitions and elevating their impact,” said Preeti Sriratana, the newly appointed CEO of KHG. “Billy’s alignment couldn’t be stronger and his expertise will be an invaluable asset.”The partnership with Four Clovers will expand KHG’s footprint to Miami and Sag Harbor, and diversify its portfolio to other cities here and abroad with Durney’s unique concepts.Kent Hospitality GroupIn late 2017, Chef Jamal James Kent partnered with investment firm SC Holdings to open a pair of restaurants and a cocktail bar in the landmark Art Deco building at 70 Pine Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Crown Shy, the first of those restaurants, opened in March of 2019 and earned a Michelin star less than a year later. Saga, a fine-dining restaurant in the tiered spire of the building, opened in August of 2021. Overstory, a cocktail bar one floor above Saga, opened a few weeks later. In October 2022, Saga was awarded two Michelin stars; the same month, Overstory was named #34 on its list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. Saga has retained its two Michelin stars, and in 2023 was inducted into Relais & Châteaux. Overstory has since ascended the 50 Best Bars rankings – sitting at #3 in North America and #15 in the World in 2024. Following Kent’s unexpected passing in the summer of 2024, the business was renamed in his honor.In late 2024, Kent Hospitality Group opened Time and Tide, a fish house at 360 Park Avenue South. In 2025, the group will open Birdee, an all-day restaurant in Domino Park on the Williamsburg waterfront.

