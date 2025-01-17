Minister Ronald Lamola arrives in South Sudan ahead of C5 Ministerial Visit

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has arrived in Juba, South Sudan, leading a South African Government delegation.

This visit comes at a crucial time following the decision by the parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution to the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to extend the mandate of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to February 2027, with elections now set for December 2026.

The Ministers and the AU Commission will also gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges in implementing the R-ARCSS and assess the support required to ensure that it is implemented.

During the visit, the Ministers will meet leaders of the Government of South Sudan as well as representatives of regional and international organisations, including:

President Salva Kiir Mayardit

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Ramadan Mohammad Abdallah Goc

Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation ComEnquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri mission (RJMEC), HE General Charles Tai Gituai

Mr Chrispin Phiri mission (RJMEC), HE General Charles Tai Gituai Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Mr Nicholas Haysom

IGAD Monitoring and Verification Mechanism for South Sudan.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson for Minister Ronald Lamola

Cell: 081 781 2261