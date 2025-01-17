Minister Dion George on successful action against poaching in Hout Bay

Dr Dion George, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, has commended the outstanding work of the MMC for Safety and Security, Councillor JP Smith, the dedicated officers in the City of Cape Town’s Special Operations Unit, Law Enforcement, and the Internal Investigations Unit, who successfully intercepted a major poaching operation on Thursday, 16 January 2025.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire team who contributed in any way to the successful operation in Hout Bay yesterday. Their remarkable work resulted in the confiscation of over 250 kilograms of abalone!” said Dr George.

Thanks to their swift and coordinated efforts, supported by the cutting-edge capabilities of the City’s Eye in the Sky, they managed to successfully stop the abalone poaching operation. The integration of technology with on-the-ground responses allowed them to track and apprehend suspects in real-time, leading to the confiscation of abalone, a valuable resource that would have otherwise been stolen from our natural environment.

This bust represents the kind of proactive, intelligent policing that is crucial in the fight against poaching and other forms of organised crime. The arrest of a 22-year-old suspect, who is now in custody at Hout Bay SAPS, highlights our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our city’s natural resources and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.

We are also grateful to the officers who, despite facing unwarranted hostility from some members of the community, remained focused on their mission. Such acts of bravery and professionalism exemplify the standard of service we expect from our law enforcement teams.

This operation, though successful, serves as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by illegal poaching in our coastal region. I hope this success will deter others from engaging in the illegal exploitation of our resources and will encourage all Cape Town residents to stand together in support of law enforcement efforts aimed at protecting their city.

“Once again, thank you to Councillor JP Smith, the Special Operations Unit, and all involved for their outstanding work in ensuring the safety and security of our community,” concluded Dr George.

