Eric Wei of Global Water Center Named a Leader in Water Sustainability and Climate Tech

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center (GWC) proudly announces that Eric Wei, Carbon Program Director, was featured in the latest issue of H2O Global News as a leading expert in water sustainability and climate technology. This recognition underscores GWC’s commitment to driving innovative solutions for the global water sector.

In the feature article, Eric highlights the transformative role of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing sustainable water management. He details how GWC’s cutting-edge tools, such as Sureflow Analytics and an AI-powered WhatsApp assistant, are streamlining water operations and providing real-time support to professionals worldwide.

“Data and AI are revolutionizing the way we manage water systems, helping to optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, and make sustainable water solutions more accessible,” Eric stated.

The article also addresses one of the sector’s biggest challenges: sustainable funding for safe drinking water projects. Eric discusses how GWC’s pioneering aggregation platforms are unlocking carbon-based financing, enabling small-scale projects to scale faster and sustain long-term impact.

“Our approach allows multiple projects to access the Voluntary Carbon Market collectively, providing them with better rates and quicker market entry,” Eric explained. “This ensures small organizations can maximize their impact while maintaining financial sustainability.”

This feature is a testament to GWC’s leadership in leveraging technology and innovation to solve the global water crisis.

Read the full article on page 44 of H2O Global News.

About Global Water Center

At Global Water Center (GWC), we believe everyone deserves access to safely managed water. Yet a shortage of skilled water technicians remains a significant barrier to achieving this goal. That is why GWC focuses on capacity development, technical assistance, and collaboration—equipping leaders to create sustainable solutions at the scale needed to end the global water crisis. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, we have reached people in 131 countries. Learn more about our mission at www.globalwatercenter.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Eric Wei, Global Water Center's Carbon Program Director

