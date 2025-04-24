Jade Power Announces Director Appointment

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (NEX:JPWR.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of an independent director, Bruce McCannel, to the Board of Directors of Jade Power Administrator Inc., effective immediately.

Bruce is currently a corporate consultant primarily focused on government and stakeholder engagement and communications strategies. Holding a Master of Public Administration degree, Bruce worked in budget development for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance, was an Executive Director for the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, and was on the board of directors for the Canadian Parks Council. When he was the head coach of the University of Regina Cougars Track and Field program, Bruce was a member of the board of directors for Saskatchewan Athletics and the Excel Athletika Track and Field Club.

David Barclay, Chief Executive Officer stated “We look forward to working with Bruce on the Board. We are excited by the value that his experience in government and stakeholder relations will bring to the Trust.”

For further information please contact:

David Barclay

Chief Executive Officer

+1 954-895-7217

david.barclay@bellsouth.net

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “plans”, “proposes”, “estimates”, “intends”, “expects”, “believes”, “may” and “will”. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. Details of the risk factors relating to Jade Power and its business are discussed under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties” in the Trust’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which is available on Jade Power’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

