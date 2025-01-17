42nd XJTLU Board of Directors Meeting Held
Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University convened its 42nd Board of Directors Meeting on 15 January 2025. Professor Hong Jun, Chair of the Board, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC, and Vice President of Xi'an Jiaotong University, presided over the meeting. Other Board members, Board monitors, and observers attended the meeting in person or online.
Agenda items approved at the meeting included the proposed University Leadership Agenda for the 2025-26 academic year and other University strategic documents. The Board also discussed the University’s plan for international education exploration, and reviewed reports including University key events since the last board meeting.
The Board expressed high recognition for the University’s development and accomplishments in 2024. The Board is committed to providing continued guidance and support for XJTLU’s long-term development in 2025 and beyond.
By the President's Office
Edited by Tamara Kaup
