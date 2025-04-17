Over 1,500 postgraduates awarded degrees at XJTLU’s 2025 ceremony

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is holding its 2025 master’s and doctoral graduation ceremony on 16 and 17 April, witnessing 1,587 postgraduate students completing their studies – a total of 1,532 master’s and 55 doctoral students will receive their certificates.

Of the master’s students, 1,297 received degrees with distinction or merit for their academic performance.

The graduates were awarded master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Liverpool (UoL) and received master’s and doctoral graduate certificates from XJTLU.

In his speech, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, encouraged graduates to embrace curiosity, critical thinking, and adaptability as they navigate an ever-changing world.

He said: “As you set out into the world, your roles may differ, your careers may diverge – but I hope you will continue to uphold the spirit of research and lifelong learning that XJTLU champions. Stay curious. Keep exploring, questioning, reflecting, and innovating.

“In an age where AI can answer almost anything, it is the questions you ask that matter most. A good question is the beginning of discovery, the trigger for self-reflection. It helps you challenge the status quo, seek deeper understanding, and push the boundaries of knowledge.”

Professor Youmin Xi

In his video speech, Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of UoL, congratulated all the graduates: “Today is a culmination of years of learning, hard work and determination. And the award you are receiving is a testament to your talents, abilities and perseverance. I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your success. I know there will have been late nights, self-doubt and many other challenges along the way – but it has all been worth it.”

Professor Tim Jones

Professor Zhiwei Shan, Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University, shared his wish for the graduating students: “No matter where you go in the world, your alma mater will always be with you. May you carry the aspiration to be the light of the world.”

Profeeer Zhiwei Shan

Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU, also congratulated all the students: “Today marks the first day of a new journey in your lives, be it continuing your studies or starting your career. I wish you every happiness and success in the future.”

Professor Wenquan Tao

Before the event, Venessa, a MA International Business and Global Affairs student from Indonesia, expressed her gratitude to the University.

“My journey at XJTLU as a master’s student has been deeply meaningful and impactful. From stepping into a new country to embracing academic challenges and real-world experiences, every moment has shaped me into a more resilient, driven, and thoughtful individual.

“As I graduate, I carry not just a degree but a deep sense of growth and gratitude. I will always cherish the memories, lessons, and friendships made during this incredible journey and the drive it has given me to continue striving for excellence,” she said.

Mengjiao Xiong is a MSc Business Analytics graduate from XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou. Inspired by the Univeristy’s lifelong learning environment, she is currently preparing for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and will soon begin her career at China Minsheng Bank.

“As someone from a cross-disciplinary background, I understand how fast knowledge evolves,” she said. “Studying for the CPA not only deepens my grasp of business logic but also sharpens my thinking and learning skills. Even if the qualification is not immediately applicable to my current role, it lays a strong foundation for the future and helps me stay curious in a rapidly changing world.”

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos by XJTLU President’s Office