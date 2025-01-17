Better Days Treatment Center Announces High-End Inpatient Treatment Center that Provides Some of the Best Addiction Treatment Programs in Southern California

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a premier detox and rehab facility in California, is thrilled to announce that its high-end inpatient treatment center is now offering some of the best addiction treatment programs in Southern California.

Inpatient rehab is a restrictive style of care that offers greater protection from relapse for patients as they don’t go back to their normal environment at night and instead remain under supervision at a facility. From 1-on-1 therapy sessions and group meetings to medication and holistic healing treatments like meditation and yoga classes, at its luxurious center in California, Better Days Treatment Center now offers patients a variety of comprehensive treatment plans that help them attain long-lasting sobriety.

“Inpatient rehab centers can be very effective, especially for people who have been using drugs or alcohol for a long time,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “The longer length of stay allows patients to really focus on their recovery and build up a support system. In addition, the 24/7 supervision can help to prevent relapses. If you are struggling with addiction, an inpatient rehab center may be the best option for you.”

Some of the leading addiction treatment programs now being offered by Better Days Treatment Center include:

Dual Diagnosis: This treatment is a type of substance abuse care that addresses mental health issues alongside substance dependency. By addressing both mental health and addiction problems with a single treatment plan instead of two separate ones, patients can effectively recover from both of them.

Detox: Most addiction treatment centers offer many different types of recovery support. The options typically begin with medical detox, which offers supervision and support while a patient’s body adjusts to functioning without the drugs or alcohol that it’s become accustomed to throughout addiction.

Pet-Friendly Rehab: With the same benefits and range of treatments offered to residential rehab, pet-friendly rehab offers a chance at rehabilitation with a patient involving their pet throughout the entire process instead of leaving them behind at home.

Sober Living Home: Sober living homes improve a patient’s chances of staying sober by putting them back into the daily rhythm of their lives while also instilling healthy habits. Perfect for people who are ready to begin transitioning their recovery out of structured rehab and into the real world, sober living homes help individuals continue making progress toward their long-term recovery goals.

Better Days Treatment Center invites individuals interested in learning more about its addiction treatment programs in Southern California to contact its team of addiction specialists by calling (844) 991-3135 today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

