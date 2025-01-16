President Lai meets delegation to 60th Inaugural Ceremonies of US president and vice president

TAIWAN, January 16 - Details 2025-01-14 President Lai confers decoration on former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis On the morning of January 14, President Lai Ching-te conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon upon former Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis of the Republic of Lithuania in recognition of his remarkable contributions to deepening Taiwan-Lithuania relations. In remarks, President Lai thanked former Minister Landsbergis for standing firmly with Taiwan and remaining a staunch defender of democratic values, yielding fruitful cooperative results. The president expressed hope that the two countries will engage in even more cooperation and exchanges in such areas as the economy, trade, technology, and culture, and continue to advocate for the values of freedom and democracy so that together we can contribute even more to our nations’ development and to peace and prosperity throughout the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Today, by conferring the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon upon former Minister Landsbergis, we recognize his outstanding contributions during his time as foreign minister of Lithuania. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I thank him for the key role he has played in deepening Taiwan-Lithuania relations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the efforts of former Minister Landsbergis, Lithuania was the first European nation to donate vaccines to Taiwan. On that occasion, he stated that “freedom-loving people should look out for each other.” His statement was very moving and left a deep impression on many Taiwanese people. We will never forget it. Former Minister Landsbergis has continued to express the spirit of those words through his concrete actions. With his staunch support, Taiwan and Lithuania have mutually established representative offices. Moreover, our representative office in Lithuania was the first in Europe to incorporate “Taiwan” in its name. As for bilateral cooperation, Taiwan and Lithuania have seen fruitful results in such fields as semiconductors, laser technology, finance, and medicine. Be it overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic or resisting expanding authoritarianism, former Minister Landsbergis has stood firmly with Taiwan and remained a staunch defender of democratic values. We greatly admire and appreciate his spirit. Today, authoritarian regimes continue to converge, posing threats and challenges to democracies around the world. Taiwan, Lithuania, and other democratic countries must come closer together, drawing on the strength of unity, so as to jointly safeguard freedom and democracy and uphold the rules-based international order. Looking ahead, we hope that Taiwan and Lithuania will engage in even more cooperation and exchanges in such areas as the economy, trade, technology, and culture. Let us continue to advocate for the values of freedom and democracy. Together, we can contribute even more to our nations’ development and to peace and prosperity throughout the world. In closing, I once again thank you, former Minister Landsbergis, for your support and for all that you have done for Taiwan. We welcome you and your wife to visit often. I wish you both a smooth and successful visit in Taiwan, and hope you leave with lasting memories. Former Minister Landsbergis then delivered remarks, saying that it is a great honor to receive the decoration today. He noted that only partially can he accept the honor, as there have been many people who worked together with him in the ministry and in the whole country who support the people of Taiwan and see the benefit of supporting democracy in Taiwan. He often says that in Lithuania they remember well the fight for their freedom, and just today, he mentioned, he was shown the permanent exhibition in the Presidential Office, where he saw similar pictures of Taiwanese people fighting for democracy. He emphasized that not even one generation has passed since these events took place here in Taipei or similar events took place in Vilnius. Former Minister Landsbergis said that decision-makers in the Lithuanian government are either people who were themselves fighting for freedom, or, as in his case, those who were sitting on the shoulders of parents who were fighting for freedom. So for them, he underlined, freedom, democracy, liberty, and sovereignty are very real concepts that they cherish, not just things read about in a history book. He said that this is the main connector between Lithuania and Taiwan, a feeling of freedom and support for each other. Former Minister Landsbergis stated that in the face of authoritarians who do not wish us prosperity, who do not wish us freedom and future achievements, what he expects from the future is that the friendship, collaboration, and mutual support between Lithuania and Taiwan will inspire others to join in. This, he said, will make other countries not be afraid to support freedom and democracy, and will allow our group of friends to continue to grow. Lithuanian history, the former minister said, is difficult, and a big part of it was fighting for their freedom. He explained that during the 19th century when Lithuania was part of Russia’s empire, they had several revolutions and uprisings with the aim of becoming free, and that they were fighting for that freedom alongside Poland and Belarus. He then applied a phrase that they used in the revolution of 1864 – “for your freedom and ours,” meaning that they will continue to fight for their freedom while helping Taiwan fight for ours. Also in attendance at the ceremony were former Minister Landsbergis’ wife Dr. Austėja Landsbergienė and Lithuanian Representative to Taiwan Paulius Lukauskas.

Details 2025-01-14 Presidential Office thanks White House for its statement on enduring US commitment to Indo-Pacific region On January 10 (US EST), the US White House released a statement on the United States’ Enduring Commitment to the Indo-Pacific Region, in which it reaffirms its position of using a range of methods to help Taiwan maintain a sufficient self-defense capability so as to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and across the Taiwan Strait. Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) on January 11 expressed sincere gratitude to the US government for taking concrete actions to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan, advancing the close Taiwan-US security partnership, and supporting Taiwan in its efforts to enhance its self-defense capabilities and resilience. Spokesperson Kuo stated that the deepening Taiwan-US security partnership is a critical cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. She noted that Taiwan, as a force for good and regional stability, will continue to work alongside like-minded countries to strengthen defense resilience as we jointly defend the values of freedom and democracy and ensure the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

Details 2025-01-14 President Lai meets Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute delegation On the morning of January 9, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI). In remarks, President Lai thanked RRPFI President David Trulio and members of RRPFI for remaining undaunted by China’s threats and sanctions, and lending great support to Taiwan. He emphasized that facing the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will actively implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to preserve regional peace and stability, safeguard the values of democracy and freedom, and advance worldwide prosperity and development. President Lai expressed hope that they can continue to collaborate to promote the development of Taiwan-United States relations and put RRPFI’s principles into practice. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, let me warmly welcome President Trulio, who is leading this delegation from RRPFI to Taiwan. And on behalf of all the people of Taiwan, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences in wake of the ongoing fires in California. I hope that they can be put out swiftly so that harm is reduced, and I hope that those who are injured are able to receive timely help. President Reagan was a staunch friend of Taiwan. The Six Assurances he put forward in 1982 and the Taiwan Relations Act passed by Congress in 1979 form the bedrock of Taiwan-US relations. The incorporation of the Six Assurances into the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 further established bipartisan, bicameral, and cross-agency US support for Taiwan. With authoritarianism continuing to expand, President Reagan’s conviction of peace through strength is proving to be especially crucial as democracies unite to protect freedom, democracy, peace, and the rules-based international order. RRPFI honors President Reagan’s legacy by championing such principles as individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride. Many of you have served previous US administrations as part of national security teams, and many of you are longstanding friends of Taiwan. I sincerely hope that we can continue to collaborate to promote the development of Taiwan-US relations and put RRPFI’s principles into practice. I also want to extend particular gratitude to President Trulio and RRPFI for lending great support to Taiwan. Undaunted by China’s threats and sanctions, you warmly welcomed former President Tsai Ing-wen to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during her stopover in California in April 2023 and arranged a delegation to visit Taiwan in October of the same year. As for the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will meet it head on, and uphold President Reagan’s spirit of peace through strength. We will actively implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan by strengthening national defense, building economic security, and demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, as well as promoting values-based diplomacy. Bolstering Taiwan’s cooperation with the US and other democracies will preserve regional peace and stability, safeguard the values of democracy and freedom, and advance worldwide prosperity and development. President Trulio then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his warm welcome and saying that he and the delegation are deeply honored to be with him in Taiwan, along with so many top leaders in his administration. President Trulio added that they are proud to advance President Reagan’s legacy and timeless principles, and our collective shared values. President Trulio indicated that President Reagan visited Taiwan twice before he became president. Acknowledging what President Lai stated, he noted that it was President Reagan’s administration that developed what became known as the Six Assurances, a framework that to this day serves as the foundation of relations between the US and Taiwan. More broadly, President Trulio said, President Reagan knew that America’s strength and the strength of its allies and friends are key to global peace, prosperity, and security. He said President Reagan also knew that societies that provide economic opportunity and democracy offer a better life for their citizens. In fact, he stated, President Reagan said that freedom is not the sole prerogative of a lucky few, but the inalienable and universal right of all human beings. President Trulio went on to say that Taiwan’s open society and thriving democracy make the commitment to freedom here plain for all to see. President Trulio noted that RRPFI had the honor of visiting Taipei in October 2023, when the delegation met then-President Tsai. He said that their return visit to Taipei at the start of 2025 comes at a crucial time, and that part of what makes that timing so significant is that there will be a new administration inaugurated in Washington in about 10 days. Over the course of their visits to Taiwan, President Trulio said, it has been plain to see that Taiwan stands strong as a vibrant democracy, with political parties sharing a commitment to democratic principles. He said it is also plain to see that Taiwan’s advanced economy and global technological leadership present positive opportunities for the US. He added that it is also plain to see that the security situation across the Taiwan Strait demands a continued commitment to peace through strength, including through robust partnership with Taiwan and sustained US deterrence. President Trulio stated that he looks forward to addressing the opportunities and challenges facing Taiwan and the US, and is confident that together, we will further well into the future our shared commitment to freedom and democracy, economic opportunity, and security and stability. The delegation also included RRPFI Washington Director Roger Zakheim, Director of the Alexander Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida William Inboden, Palantir Technologies Senior Counselor Jamie Fly, former Deputy White House Staff Secretary Catherine Bellah, Anduril Industries Policy Director Dustin Walker, Hudson Institute Adjunct Fellow Alexander Benard, RRPFI Policy Director Rachel Hoff, and RRPFI Digital Strategy and Communications Director James Rogers.

Details 2025-01-14 President Lai receives credentials from new Guatemala Ambassador Luis Raúl Estévez López On the morning of January 6, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Luis Raúl Estévez López. In remarks, President Lai welcomed the ambassador to his new post and thanked Guatemala for its long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation. President Lai also stated that Taiwan and Guatemala have many cooperative achievements in areas such as medicine and public health, agricultural technology, education, and culture. He expressed hope for advancement in bilateral economic and trade exchanges and for continued mutual support to promote prosperity and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to be here today at the Presidential Office to receive the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Luis Raúl Estévez López. Last year, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala celebrated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and I want to offer a warm welcome to Ambassador Estévez as he takes up his new post at this important juncture to witness our diplomatic friendship reach a new milestone. Ambassador Estévez is an outstanding senior diplomat with extensive experience, having served as permanent representative to both the Organization of American States and the International Court of Justice, and his posting to Taiwan shows how much President Bernardo Arévalo values our diplomatic ties. Based on the firm foundation built over the last nine decades, combined with Ambassador Estévez’ ample 32 years of diplomatic experience, I look forward to taking the friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala to the next level. I want to emphasize that over the past few years, exchanges between Taiwan and Guatemala have grown closer, with extensive cooperative achievements in areas such as medicine and public health, agricultural technology, education, and culture. In October last year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) led a delegation to Guatemala and met with President Arévalo, continuing to deepen our bilateral diplomatic ties through action. At the beginning of President Arévalo’s term of office, I congratulated him via videoconference on behalf of the people of Taiwan, and expressed hope for continued advancement in bilateral economic and trade exchanges. First Lady Lucrecia Peinado also came to Taiwan to take part in the National Day celebrations, and we all fondly remember her visit. I want to thank the government of Guatemala for continuing over the long term to speak up for Taiwan through various means on numerous international occasions in support of our international participation. I also hope that in the new year, with the support and assistance of Ambassador Estévez, Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to provide mutual support to promote prosperity and development in both countries. I would also like to ask Ambassador Estévez to convey Taiwan’s thanks and greetings to President Arévalo and First Lady Peinado. I hope that your work in Taiwan will go smoothly. Ambassador Estévez then delivered remarks, saying that he is honored to be able to present his credentials to President Lai in person. He then conveyed greetings to President Lai from Guatemalan President Arévalo and wished the Republic of China (Taiwan) great prosperity. The presentation of credentials, he said, is a symbol of how much Guatemala cherishes our bilateral diplomatic ties and that his country intends to maintain and strengthen our long-term, carefully cultivated relationship as it looks forward to even more friendly relations in the future. Ambassador Estévez mentioned that, as President Lai had just said, Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently celebrated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Over such a long period of time, he said, both countries have built up close and sincere exchanges and interactions, strengthening bilateral friendship through continued cooperation. The spirit of developing and strengthening bilateral relations is rooted in a shared love of peace, pursuit of democracy, and mutually beneficial relations between Guatemala and Taiwan, as well as respect for the universal values and principles of international law conducive to harmonious coexistence among nations. Ambassador Estévez stated that Taiwan and Guatemala have maintained friendly relations for 90 years based on the principles of respect for the right of peoples to self-determination, national sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations and that these principles are the foundation for the continuous development and strengthening of our mutually beneficial bilateral friendship. The ambassador expressed hope that future generations in Guatemala and Taiwan will recognize efforts by both sides to foster bilateral relations, helping consolidate the friendship between our nations in the future, benefitting our peoples and creating greater well-being. On behalf of the people and government of Guatemala, Ambassador Estévez thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for all the assistance it has provided over the years. He also reiterated that he is extremely honored to be appointed as Guatemala’s ambassador to Taiwan by President Arévalo and that he will do his utmost to continue strengthening and expanding our bilateral friendship. Ambassador Estévez closed his remarks by expressing best wishes for the prosperity of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Guatemala and for our enduring diplomatic ties.

Details 2025-01-14 President Lai meets Brookings Institution delegation On the morning of December 19, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Brookings Institution. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies, and will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The president said that moving ahead through a complex global landscape, Taiwan looks forward to cooperating with the United States and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would first like to wish Brookings Institution President Cecilia Rouse, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time, a very happy birthday. Thank you for leading a delegation to Taiwan, especially on such a special day, and I hope this visit is a great success. I would also like to welcome back Vice President Suzanne Maloney, who visited Taiwan in August, and thank John L. Thornton China Center Director Ryan Hass for his longstanding support for Taiwan. The Brookings Institution is a prominent think tank, and the research it contributes is not only greatly utilized in the US government, but also deeply impacts the international political and economic landscape. We hope that President Rouse’s visit will help Taiwan continue to enjoy support from your institution. Global strategy has become increasingly complex in recent years. Authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran continue to converge. And their coordinated actions in various regions have grown more aggressive, showing that expanding authoritarianism poses challenges shared by the entire world. Therefore, we must stand together. China continues to increase its pressure on Taiwan through military activities in an attempt to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We wholeheartedly thank the US and other democracies for showing support for democratic Taiwan and for publicly expressing concern over China’s actions, which disrupt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is situated at a crucial point in the first island chain, standing on the frontline of a network of island democracies. We will continue to implement the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to ensure Taiwan’s security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We will continue to strengthen our national defense, whether it is through boosting our self-sufficiency in national defense or through external military procurement. We will also continue to strengthen our economic resilience and stand together with the democratic community to demonstrate the strength of deterrence, prevent war, and achieve peace through strength. On the condition of parity and dignity, Taiwan is also willing to conduct exchanges and cooperate with China to promote peaceful development. Last week, the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade officially came into effect, marking a significant milestone in bilateral trade and economic relations. And the fruitful outcomes that Taiwan and the US are creating are not only limited to this domain, but also extend to such areas as security, education, and culture. Moving ahead through a complex global landscape, we look forward to cooperating with the US and other democracies, serving as a force for good, and promoting global democracy and prosperity. President Rouse then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for sharing his insights with the delegation, and for the birthday wishes. She indicated that she is visiting Taiwan and Japan as part of her first major overseas trip as president of the Brookings Institution, and that this decision reflects Taiwan’s important role as a central actor in the global economy, a close partner of the US, and a key factor in the preservation of peace and stability in Asia. President Rouse said that this visit comes at a time of transition in the US, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office on January 20. While America’s political leadership changes every four years, she said, the shared interests and values that bind our two peoples together endure. The president said that through their meeting with President Lai and other leaders in Taiwan, the delegation looks forward to better understanding perspectives from Taiwan on strengthening US-Taiwan relations and supporting Taiwan’s peace and prosperity. These insights, she said, will strengthen their research in keeping with the Brookings Institution’s longstanding tradition of nonpartisanship and independence. To close, President Rouse thanked President Lai once again for welcoming the delegation.