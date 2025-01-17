ICON Technologies Offers RV Trim Lineup to Fit a Wide Range of Camper Models

The Manitoba-based company expands its RV trim offerings to cater to a diverse range of camper models across North America.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Technologies, a privately held corporation specializing in innovative custom thermoformed solutions for OEM customers since 1998, is proud to announce the expansion of its RV trim lineup to accommodate a broader spectrum of camper models. With a strong commitment to enhancing the functionality and practicality of OEM products through the use of high-quality thermoformed and rotational molded plastic parts, ICON Technologies continues to solidify its position as a trusted supplier in the RV aftermarket industry.

The expanded RV trim lineup features a wide array of products, including tandem fender skirts, slide-out corner trims, corner caps, skylight garnishes, and step trims, designed to fit popular camper brands such as Jayco, Glendale, Grand Design, Heartland, Dutchmen, Fleetwood, Forest River, Keystone, Travelaire, Gulf Stream, KZ, Sunnybrook, Northwood, R-Vision, Coachmen, Travel Supreme, Palomino, Evergreen, and Weekend Warrior. ICON Technologies ensures that RV owners across North America can find the perfect trim solution for their specific camper model and budget.

"At ICON Technologies, we understand the importance of providing RV owners with high-quality, durable, and practical solutions to enhance their camping experience," said Mr. John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON. "Our expanded RV trim lineup is a testament to our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and delivering exceptional products that stand the test of time."

ICON Technologies prides itself on its core competency in thermoforming and rotational molding, complemented by strong abilities in innovative design, manufacturing ideas, and low-cost prototyping. This enables the company to provide complete solutions that greatly simplify its customers' development processes. By efficiently integrating product development capabilities, verification, and advanced manufacturing methods, ICON Technologies ensures that its products are built to last.

Customers have consistently praised ICON Technologies for its exceptional customer service and knowledgeable staff. Don Behling, a satisfied customer, shared his experience: "Customer service was top notch- I worked with Ryan - he was courteous, very helpful and easy to deal with very knowledgeable and took great care of me !!!" Another customer, Guy Vachon, expressed his appreciation for the company's assistance, stating, "Very helpful in finding what I needed for my RV."

In addition to its commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction, ICON Technologies offers a comprehensive product warranty, covering defects in material and workmanship under normal usage and service for one year from the date of sale. The company also provides a convenient refund and exchange policy, accepting refund requests within 30 days of purchase for items in new condition, free of damages or modifications.

For more information about ICON Technologies' expanded RV trim lineup or to place an order, visit https://www.icondirect.com/contact-us/ or contact their customer service team at +1-888-362-4266. Stay updated with the latest news and insights from ICON Technologies by visiting their blog at https://www.icondirect.com/blog/.

###

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies Limited (https://www.icondirect.com/about-us/) is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xBs7mmBZ8CBQebmk9



Note to Editors:

• ICON Direct offers a comprehensive one-year warranty on its products. Details regarding the warranty coverage can be found on the company's website.

• ICON Direct provides a customer-friendly return and exchange policy for added peace of mind.

• For further information on ICON Direct's shipping policy and delivery timelines, please visit the company's website.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.