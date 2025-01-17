Tour Down Under injects $1 billion into SA economy over 25 years

Stage One of the 25th annual Santos Tour Down Under begins in Brighton today, as new figures reveal the race has delivered a billion-dollar economic benefit for South Australia.

Since the race’s inception in 1999, total attendance has exceeded 12.5 million people, while more than 2000 individual riders have joined the peloton, travelling a combined distance of 21,505km – the equivalent of a lap-and-a-half of Australia.

Today, the race begins with a starter’s gun in beachside Brighton for the Ziptrak® Women’s Stage 1.

This is the first time the beachside suburb has hosted a women’s race stage, with fans expected to line the 102km race route as the women’s peloton passes through Carrickalinga, Normanville and Myponga before a fast-paced finish at Snapper Point.

After a seven-year hiatus, Adelaide’s CBD will return as the backdrop for the final day of men’s racing.

The President of the global cycling body Union Cycliste Internationale David Lappartient will attend this year’s Tour Down Under, along with 35-time Tour de France stage winner Sir Mark Cavendish, who is widely considered the greatest cycling sprinter of all time.

Sir Mark competed at the Santos Tour Down Under in 2011 – the same year he claimed the rainbow jersey as World Champion.

In 2024, the Santos Tour Down Under was judged best sporting event in the nation at the Australian Event Awards.

Eighty-four female riders from 14 teams make up the women’s peloton this year, with the race to continue tomorrow at the Health Partners Stage Two: Unley to Willunga Hill, before a new champion is crowned following Hyundai Stage Three: Stirling to Stirling on Sunday.

Then in a historic first, the Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic will be held on Sunday 26 January on the same city route as Schwalbe Men’s Stage 6: Adelaide to Adelaide – offering fans an exclusive opportunity to see the world’s best women’s and men’s riders in one location as Australia’s greatest cycling race celebrates its milestone 25th year.

For more information, visit Santos Tour Down Under.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Santos Tour Down Under is a mainstay on South Australia’s huge sporting calendar, drawing over 12 million attendees since the race first began on our streets in 1999 – and generating more than a billion dollars for our economy.

More importantly, it’s been a platform to project our stunning coastline, hills, vineyards, weather and lifestyle to the rest of the world, and attract visitors from across the globe.

Today, I’m very excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of this great South Australian event alongside one of the all-time greats in cycling, Sir Mark Cavendish.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The 25th edition of this beloved cycling event is a great celebration of the race’s proud history, as we create another chapter in 2025.

The TDU is part of a powerhouse year of events in South Australia, which continues with LIV Golf Adelaide in its new summer timeslot, the Fringe and Festival season, AFL Gather Round and Tasting Australia.

The benefits of strong hotel occupancy are felt right across the tourism and hospitality industries, during these events with the boost to visitation generating valuable dollars for our restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Attributable to Union Cycliste Internationale president David Lappartient

The UCI, riders and teams love kicking off the WorldTour calendar with the Santos Tour Down Under.

This race has served as a stepping stone for many future cycling stars, including Tadej Pogačar, Julian Alaphilippe, and Mark Cavendish, who all raced in Adelaide before propelling their careers to new heights.

I would like to thank the South Australian Government and all event sponsors for their investment in the continued growth of this world-class cycling event.

Attributable to Santos Tour Down Under ambassador Sir Mark Cavendish

As the first race of the cycling calendar, it’s always provided an opportunity for European Professionals to spend a good deal of time preparing for their season before they start racing.

The roads, the climate and the time of year have meant many professionals have chosen to spend January in Australia.

South Australia provides routes that cater to both competition and recreational riding. Hills, coast, vineyards, good coffee. What more could a cyclist want? And it’s always something to make you smile when there are friendly people and a love of the sport.