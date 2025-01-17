Ecohelix WOODMER® Seal selected as Green Concept Award 2025 finalist

Ecohelix WOODMER Seal - sustainable wood-based heat seal coating Ecohelix WOODMER Seal - sustainable wood-based heat seal coating

WOODMER Seal is a great example of the level of creativity and passion with which our finalists are contributing to a more sustainable future.” — Nils Bader, Director Green Product Awards

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 1500 participants from 45 countries applied for the 12th edition of the Green Product Awards. After being reviewed under the aspects of design, innovation & sustainability, the best submissions were nominated. WOODMERSeal is one of the Green Concept Award finalists in the Packaging category!WOODMERSeal is revolutionary fibre-based heat seal coating for packaging. Born from renewable wood biomass, it offers a greener alternative to traditional plastic coatings with emission reduction up to 90%. It´s not just eco-friendly; it´s performance-driven, ensuring strong, reliable heat seal coatings for e-commerce, industrial and agricultural packaging. WOODMERSeal enables mono-material structures, improving circularity and reducing waste. Sustainable, high performing heat seal coating, empowering you to meet market and regulatory requirements for more ecofriendly packaging.The online public vote , in which we are also represented, will take place until January 30:We would appreciate your support in the form of a reference so that we have a reason to celebrate at the awards ceremony in spring 2025!About EcohelixEcohelix is a Swedish greentech company leading the way in sustainable wood-based biopolymer technology. Our novel and patented technology utilizes lignocellulosic side streams of pulp industry process, harnessing those currently underutilized raw materials into valuable and sustainable products. The end result is sustainable and high performing polymer called WOODMER. We help to drive the transition towards a more sustainable future and making a positive impact on the environment by providing an alternative to plastics and fossil based materials in packaging, adhesives and paper chemicals.About the Green Product AwardSince 2013, the international Green Product Award has been honoring products and services that stand out in terms of design, innovation and sustainability. In cooperation with the IKEA Stiftung, the Green Concept Award evaluates concepts by young designers and supports their further development.

