Diverchim Acquires Innoverda to Strengthen Expertise in Electrochemistry and Pioneer Green Chemistry Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diverchim, a leading French Drug Substance CDMO specializing in complex chemistry and the development and manufacturing of small quantities APIs, is proud to announce the acquisition of Innoverda, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) at the forefront of electrochemical process development.Founded in 2017, Innoverda has pioneered the use of electrosynthesis and electrodialysis, establishing itself as a European leader in these complementary technologies. With a diverse customer base spanning fine chemistry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and bioeconomy, Innoverda has sucessfully delivered innovative and more sustainable process solutions to enhance manufacturing efficiency and reduce environmental impact.Advancing Sustainable Chemical Processes Through ElectrochemistryThe acquisition brings together the expertise of Diverchim in innovative drug substance development and manufacturing with Innoverda’s electrochemical solutions. Electrochemistry harnesses electrical energy to drive chemical reactions, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional processes which often rely on toxic reagents, non-renewable raw materials, and high energy consumption. This greener approach aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and profitable manufacturing solutions in the pharmaceutical industry.Strategic SynergiesFor Innoverda, this partnership opens opportunities to enrich its offer by adding scale-up and cGMP manufacturing services, enabling the company to better support its clients with solutions spanning from process development to industrial production.For Diverchim, the acquisition strengthens its capabilities by integrating Innoverda’s know-how in electrosynthesis, electrodialysis, and flow chemistry - key technologies supporting greener approaches to API development.This move positions Diverchim as the only CDMO with demonstrated expertise in electrochemistry, providing clients with access to cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for drug substance development.Leadership PerspectivesIrene Erdelmeier, Founder of Innoverda, explains her vision for the future of the company: "We are thrilled about this new chapter, which will allow us to expand Innoverda’s capabilities and create new opportunities for the development of electrochemical solutions in the pharmaceutical industry."François Macarez, CEO of Diverchim, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: "The acquisition of Innoverda adds a powerful new dimension to ourexpertise, positioning Diverchim as the only CDMO with proven skills in electrochemistry. We are confident that our customers will greatly benefit from these innovative and environmentally friendly technologies."About DiverchimDiverchim is a French-based Drug Substance CDMO specializing in the development and manufacturing of small molecule APIs. The company focuses on complex chemistry, delivering high-quality solutions from early-phase development to commercial manufacturing.About InnoverdaInnoverda is a CRO specializing in developing new chemical processes involving electrochemistry. With recognized expertise in electrosynthesis and electrodialysis, Innoverda has supported a wide range of industries by designing innovative and sustainable process routes.For more information, please contact: claire.brayer@diverchim.com

