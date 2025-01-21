"TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025" to Take Place at Tokyo Tower Observatory on February 11, 2025

TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025

JAPAN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPO TOKYO Wedding Forum, the only wedding industry organization in Tokyo with a membership of leading wedding companies, proudly announces the co-hosting of the "TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025" with Minato City.

This landmark event will take place at the iconic Tokyo Tower Observatory. Featured participants include Japanese designer brands that have showcased their creations at renowned fashion weeks, such as Paris Fashion Week, Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week.

The highlight of the dress show includes appearances by celebrated models such as Kana Yamaguchi, Miss World Japan 2022; Tamao Yoneyama, Miss International Japan 2023; and Sae, Runner-up Miss International Japan 2024. Together, they will bring to life the artistry of Japan’s most acclaimed designers.

About TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025: Eternal Ring Stage in Tokyo Tower

TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION is a fashion show-styled event that aims to enhance the international reach of Tokyo’s wedding dress and tuxedo brands while promoting the charm of Japanese culture through the fusion of wedding fashion and tradition. While global fashion weeks are typically centered in cities like New York and Milan, hosting this collection at Tokyo Tower aspires to establish Tokyo as a leading hub for bridal fashion.

The term "Eternal" represents timelessness and everlasting love, much like the symbolism of an eternity ring. The event’s subtitle, "Eternal Ring Stage," draws inspiration from Tokyo Tower’s observatory, envisioned as a ring that encircles the city. This one-of-a-kind wedding dress collection at 150 meters above ground promises to create an unforgettable experience, leveraging Tokyo Tower as a runway to captivate audiences worldwide through social media and beyond.

Event Details:

Title: TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025 ~ Eternal Ring Stage in Tokyo Tower ~

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 (National Holiday)

Time: First Session: 12:00 PM | Second Session: 3:30 PM

Location: Tokyo Tower Main Deck, Club333 (Observatory)

Instagram: @tokyo_wedding_collection

Featured Brands – First Session (12:00 PM)

nae. ATELIER (Sanae Yokohata)

Experience: Participated in Paris Fashion Week 2023 & 2024.

Concept: "Wear everything you love and cherish." Offers semi-customizable and rental wedding dresses, colored gowns, and tuxedos with a simple yet modern aesthetic.

Highlight: Acclaimed for blending simplicity and nuance, their bridal collections appeal to fashion-forward brides.

https://www.atelier-nae.com

Nuance (Yuri Otsuka)

Experience: Featured at Paris, New York (2023), and Milan Fashion Week (2024).

Concept: Embraces sustainability with 100% sustainable fabrics and upcycled shoe adornments.

Highlight: Lightweight handmade dresses from a Kamakura atelier with unique Japanese sensibilities.

https://www.nuancedress.com

SERINA BRIDAL (Naohiro Serizawa)

Experience: Participated in Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2023 & 2024; showcased on the official stage in 2024.

Concept: "Bridal fashion with freedom and style." Designs resonate with contemporary bridal trends.

Highlight: Playful yet chic dresses featuring unique color palettes.

https://serina.world

Couture Garden YUI (TAKAMI BRIDAL)

Concept: A collaboration with flower artist Mutsuko Nakamura, blending traditional Japanese aesthetics with innovative techniques.

Highlight: Hand-dyed "Dyed Flowers" showcase unparalleled depth and elegance.

https://dress.takami-bridal.com

Featured Brands – Second Session (3:30 PM)

Tuxedo Atelier ROSSO NERO (Munetaka Yokoyama)

Experience: Participated in Milan Fashion Week 2024; invited to the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet.

Concept: "JAPANESQUE FORMAL" with innovative tuxedo designs such as KIMONO TUXEDO.

Highlight: Pioneering men’s formalwear featuring cutting-edge designs inspired by global trends.

https://www.rossonero.jp



Event Partners

Organizers: Minato City, NPO TOKYO Wedding Forum

Operational Support: Minato City Bridal Regional Collaboration Council

Special Sponsors: TAKAMI BRIDAL, nae. ATELIER, Nuance, SERINA BRIDAL, ROSSO NERO

Operational Support: The TOKYO WEDDING COLLECTION 2025 is made possible with the invaluable support of a wide range of companies and organizations, including Mynavi Corporation, KUREHA Corporation, Rec Co., Ltd., RONILO&., Dream Planning Wedding Co., Ltd., The DOORS Inc., Toita Women’s Junior College, Bridal Industry Newspaper Co., Ltd., AnalySys. Co., Ltd., Japan Craft Association, Petit Leda Inc., YK Produce Co., Ltd., Narticle Co., Ltd., MyPrint Co., Ltd., NESPA DD Co., Ltd., WAKI ZAC, Associa Small Amount and Short Term Insurance Inc., Weave Co., Ltd., Mayon Co., Ltd., Bridal-In Project Co., Ltd., Lynx Co., Ltd., and Tortureille Co., Ltd.

About NPO TOKYO Wedding Forum

Established in Spring 2023 through the merger of the Aoyama Wedding Town Forum and the Minato City Bridal Regional Collaboration Council, the NPO TOKYO Wedding Forum promotes the beauty and value of weddings from Tokyo to the nation. With a membership of approximately 50 companies, the organization fosters the development of the bridal industry through regular meetings and events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.