Western Cape Education on social media post and allegations by a former teacher

Yesterday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) was made aware of a social media post by a former teacher.

We immediately investigated the claims made.

The individual claimed that they were unfairly discriminated against due to the fact that they had complained about a fellow educator, who was also the principal’s husband.

They alleged that they did not get their contract post converted to a permanent post because of the complaint against a fellow educator and that the school did away with their post.

This is incorrect.

• Their appointment was not converted because they did not qualify for conversion. The process is regulated in terms of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) Collective Agreement 2 of 2024. Through this process, all contract appointments in vacant and funded substantive educator posts could apply for conversion.

• The individual was not in a vacant and funded substantive post. They were appointed in an ad hoc post (substitute post) which does not qualify in terms of the Collective Agreement. Their contract was always due to end on 31 December 2024.

• The school followed the correct procedures in this regard.

The individual also claims that the WCED did not take action with regards to their sexual harassment allegations.

This is incorrect.

• The individual did lay a complaint last year regarding sexual harassment. The WCED Labour Directorate requested to meet with them to initiate formal proceedings.

• However, they indicated that they did not want a formal disciplinary hearing. The WCED continued to engage in the matter informally given the serious nature of the allegations, and the alleged educator was cautioned.

• There had been no prior nor subsequent complaints regarding this educator.

These are the facts regarding this individual’s employment status: They are not unemployed and have been appointed in another post at another school.

We appeal to the public not to disrupt teaching and learning as a result of the social media post. Our children must have the opportunity to attend schools in a calm environment without disruption.

There are always two sides to a story, and it is important that we hear all sides of a story before passing judgement.

