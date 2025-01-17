KwaZulu-Natal Education on recovery of stolen stationery and vehicle

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education commends the Amanzimtoti Police Station for their swift and effective action in recovering stolen stationery and a 8 ton truck owned by Ndabase Printing Solutions, a service provider contracted to deliver stationery on behalf of the Department.

The 8 ton delivery truck was hijacked today at Ezimbokodweni Primary School and A4 paper worth R168,517,00 was stolen at gunpoint. Fortunately, no employees were harmed during this traumatic incident. Following the hijacking, police and the Department’s security team responded promptly, securing the scene and ensuring the recovery efforts commenced immediately.

The Department recognizes the ongoing security challenges surrounding the delivery of educational resources and has implemented measures to enhance safety and efficiency. To mitigate risks, a new strategy has been adopted to deliver stationery during school hours when schools are operational, providing greater security and accountability.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education extends its heartfelt gratitude to the police for their dedication and commitment to protecting public resources. Their efforts underscore the importance of collaboration in overcoming challenges and ensuring educational priorities are upheld.

For media enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Head of Communication

Cell: 082 519 1420

Mr Mlu Mtshali

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 088 5060