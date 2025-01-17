Minister Dion George on initiation of stronger support for rangers

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, recently attended a course at the Southern African Wildlife College, located in the Kruger National Park. Through the course, the Minister gained a deeper understanding of the crucial work of rangers, our nation’s unsung heroes, who work under difficult and dangerous conditions.

"I have an even greater level of respect for our rangers after completing this course. Rangers unselfishly place their lives at risk on a daily basis to protect our country’s vulnerable wildlife from local and international criminal syndicates," said Dr George.

The intense two-week course covered the protected areas security operational planning model, including fieldwork, such as tracking, navigation, interception and practice on the rifle range. Dr George and the other students earned a certificate of completion.

The course was the perfect opportunity for the Minister to gain first-hand experience about the complexities the country is facing on the issue of poaching and the illicit trade of wildlife and wildlife derivatives. "Poaching is a crime that threatens our biodiversity, our economy, and the livelihoods of countless South Africans who rely on tourism and conservation," he said. "We will not tolerate the plundering of our natural resources. I have instructed our legal team to oppose bail for any poacher caught within our national parks. This will send a clear message that poaching is economic sabotage, and those who engage in it will face the full might of the law."

In addition to this bold stance on poaching, Dr George emphasised the urgent need to address the resource constraints facing our rangers. Our dedicated rangers are doing incredible work despite being massively under-resourced, and the government is committed to ensuring that they have the tools and support needed to carry out their duties effectively.

"We are calling on individuals, businesses, and organizations to contribute to the protection of our wildlife by helping sustain our conservation areas through tourism. Every visit makes a tangible difference in the fight against poaching and ensures that our natural heritage, including our wildlife, remains a national treasure for generations to come," the Minister added.

"Our rangers are the true heroes and I encourage all South Africans to support their efforts," said Dr George.

To that end he has already initiated a review of all regulations relating to the work of our rangers with the view to strengthening the frontline and ensuring that they have as much support that the legislative framework can provide.

Minister George further encouraged all South Africans and international visitors to experience the beauty and majesty of our national parks by visiting the country's wildlife reserves.

