Western Cape Infrastructure on PPC’s new R3 billion cement plant in Western Cape

One of South Africa’s biggest suppliers to the built environment, PPC, has announced that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Company for the construction of a new R3 billion integrated cement plant in the Western Cape.

This state-of-the-art plant will be equipped with the latest technology, including a fully dedicated solar generation system, and will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons of cement.

Minister Simmers said, “I welcome PPC's decision to expand its investment in our province. Investments such as these play an integral role in the Western Cape Government’s efforts to build more houses for our people, to expand and maintain our road network, and to create an infrastructure-led economy in the Western Cape that creates more jobs.”

Premier Alan Winde added, “This is yet another vote of confidence in our collective efforts to cement the Western Cape’s reputation as an investment destination of choice. I applaud PPC and Sinoma Overseas Development Company for putting their faith in our province’s drive to boost economic growth and job creation. We will continue to seek out partnerships to achieve our vision of an economy rich in jobs and bursting with growth potential.”

The construction of the new cement plant is expected to start in the first quarter of this year and will be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Minster Simmers concluded, “It is encouraging to see that private companies such as PPC consider the Western Cape Government as a trustworthy partner, and have chosen this province to invest in. As part of the Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050, we will endeavour this year to engage with more role players in the infrastructure sector, to ensure that we continue delivering for the people of the Western Cape.”

