Minister Nomakhosazana Meth meets with ArcelorMittal amid looming shut down of its operations, 17 Jan

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth will on Friday, 17 January 2025, have an urgent meeting with the management of ArcelorMittal at the Vanderbijlpark Plant amid the looming shut down of its operations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which may result in the loss 3500 jobs, and devastating ripple effects on families and businesses in surrounding areas.

Members of the media are invited for the post-meeting engagement as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 January 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: ArcelorMittal Vanderbijlpark Works, Delfos Blvd, The Main Gate, Main Building

Media enquiries: 
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za|
Mobile: 072 737 2205

