Alliance Environmental Group Takes Action to Help Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

Leading environmental services provider offers comprehensive cleanup & air quality solutions for homes and businesses affected by recent Los Angeles wildfires.

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Environmental Group, a premier environmental and indoor air quality services provider, announces immediate assistance for Los Angeles residents and businesses affected by recent wildfires. The company is deploying specialized teams to help with cleanup operations and air quality restoration across impacted areas.

“We are currently doing a Supply Drive to deliver necessities to those in need. Alliance and our partners are contributing and collecting donations for those affected by the recent devastating fires throughout Los Angeles Country,” said Jeff McLean, CEO, Alliance Environmental Group.

Alliance is accepting first aid kits, PPE, work gloves, boots or helmets, bottled water, packaged drinks, boxes, barrels, garbage bags, mops, brooms, rakes, rags, scrub brushes, batteries, flashlights, device chargers, work or rain boots for the Supply Drive and interested individual and business can contact the company to contribute to the Drive.

"Our teams are ready to provide immediate support with our comprehensive suite of services, including soot and ash cleaning, air scrubber rentals, specialized HVAC cleaning, and asbestos removal," highlighted McLean.

The company's emergency response initiative addresses critical health concerns related to wildfire aftermath. Potentially toxic residue from burned structures can contain hazardous materials, including asbestos, arsenic, and lead, requiring professional remediation to ensure safe living conditions.

“If your home or business was exposed to wildfire smoke and ash, you want to make sure it and its contents get properly inspected by an environment consultant, cleaned/treated, and restored to pre-exposure condition,” said McLean.

Alliance can help ensure excellent air quality by providing negative air machine rentals, soot & ash cleaning, and charcoal air filters for homes or businesses affected by wildfires in Los Angeles.

Alliance Environmental’s comprehensive wildfire cleanup services include:

● Professional soot and ash removal

● Indoor air quality improvement

● HVAC system cleaning and sanitization

● Air scrubber and negative air machine rentals

● Specialized cleaning for fire-damaged properties

● Ash and debris left by wildfires could potentially contain harmful substances, including arsenic, lead, and asbestos, which pose severe health risks. Alliance Environmental’s services adhere to stringent OSHA and EPA guidelines, guaranteeing safe and thorough remediation.

With over 26 years of experience and $2,000,000 in True Occurrence Insurance, Alliance Environmental ensures the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

For immediate assistance with wildfire cleanup and air quality restoration, contact Alliance Environmental at 877-899-9867 or email info (at) alliance-enviro (dot) com or call 877-899-9867 visit www.alliance-enviro.com.

About Alliance Environmental Group:

Alliance Environmental Group (https://www.alliance-enviro.com/corporate/) is a leading environmental services company dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for a cleaner and healthier environment. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Alliance Environmental Group offers a wide range of environmental services, including asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, Indoor Air Quality, and more.

Contact:

Alex Young

Vice President of Marketing

Alliance Environmental Group

626.633.3500

info (at) alliance-enviro (dot) com

Notes to Editor:

● Alliance Environmental Group has been in operation for over 26 years and operates primarily on the West Coast of the United States.

● The company’s core services include asbestos abatement, lead paint removal, mold remediation, HVAC services, demolition, heat treatment, and insulation services.

● Primary industries served: commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, retail, multi-unit housing, residential, and insurance sectors.

● The company has offices in Fairfield, Fresno, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Brea, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Thousand Oaks in California.

● The company also serves its clients in Phoenix, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, and Las Vegas in Nevada.

● High-resolution company logos available upon request

● Executive team members available for interviews

