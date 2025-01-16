DEQ 2025 School Bus Replacement Program is now open

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) is providing over $1,000,000 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 23 and 24 Grants).

The WYDEQ created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and from matching funds from the 2016 Volkswagen Settlement. With this program, WYDEQ has helped replace over 130 buses in Wyoming’s school districts.

The replacement buses have improved safety features providing safer transportation for students while curbing emissions. “By replacing eligible buses, Wyoming will see further reductions in emissions,” stated Keith Guille, Outreach Manager for DEQ. “The DERA Grant is a great opportunity for our students, our schools and our state.”

The application period is now open for eligible buses. Find more information, visit the WYDEQ website. There is an application webinar and the online application form.