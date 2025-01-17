Interior Department Strengthens Native Hawaiian Consultation Policies and Procedures, Affirms Federal Trust Responsibility to Native Hawaiian Community

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced updated policies and procedures to strengthen and fulfill the federal government’s responsibility to ensure regular and meaningful consultation with the Native Hawaiian Community. Additionally, the Department released a Solicitor’s opinion reaffirming the federal government’s trust responsibility to the Native Hawaiian Community, particularly as it relates to matters involving the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust.

“Our ongoing efforts to evolve and strengthen consultation policies and procedures will ensure that the Native Hawaiian Community can engage at the highest levels of the federal government on the issues that matter most. Today’s announcements are part of our work to ensure that the Native Hawaiian Community has seats at the decision-making table and that the Department’s decisions reflect their input,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “From climate resilience to clean energy investments, the Biden-Harris administration has made available unprecedented resources for Hawaiʻi – but we maximize those opportunities only when we work in partnership with Native Hawaiian Community leaders and organizations.”

The Department today released:

A new chapter within the agency’s Departmental Manual that affirms the requirement that the Department’s bureaus and offices consult with Native Hawaiian leaders and organizations on agency actions that may implicate Native Hawaiian Community interests.

A second Departmental Manual chapter that provides procedures and process for government-to-sovereign consultations between the Department and the Native Hawaiian Community, to include Native Hawaiian Organizations.

A Solicitor’s M-Opinion, a final legal interpretation, reaffirming the United States’ ongoing trust and political relationship with the Native Hawaiian Community, including on matters involving the Hawaiian Home Lands. The opinion confirms that the Secretary of the Interior has explicit trust duties, as affirmed by Congress, and that the Department’s responsibilities require consultation with the Native Hawaiian Community.

The Departmental Manual chapters benefited from feedback received during consultations with the Native Hawaiian Community in 2022 and 2023.

