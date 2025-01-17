Wyoming, Nevada Guard aircrews assist California firefighters

Two Air National Guard MAFFS equipped C-130's Hercules aircraft assigned to 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno Nev. and the 153rd Airlift Wing Cheyenne, Wyo. are tested to prepare for their fire-fighting mission on Channel Islands Air National Guard Base, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command's assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped-aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

