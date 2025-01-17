Creative Diagnostics Introduces Innovative Antibodies for BNP, NT-proBNP, and proBNP in Cardiovascular Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of its new range of BNP and NT-proBNP antibodies for raw material and research applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new range of BNP and NT-proBNP antibodies for raw material and research applications. These antibodies have been meticulously validated for use in ELISA, LFIA, CLIA, and Western blot. With excellent specificity and sensitivity, these products are reliable tools for diagnostic assay development and research use.

The natriuretic peptides, including proBNP (pro-brain natriuretic peptide), BNP (brain natriuretic peptide) and NT-proBNP (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide) have become essential biomarkers in cardiovascular diagnostics. Of these, BNP and NT-proBNP are particularly important because of their recognized role in the diagnosis and stratification of heart failure. These peptides have diuretic, diaphoretic and vasodilatory properties and play an important role in the regulation of cardiovascular homeostasis.

NT-proBNP is widely used in clinical practice because it is more stable and has a longer half-life than BNP. Elevated levels of NT-proBNP are strongly associated with heart failure and can be used to differentiate heart failure from other causes of dyspnoea. However, there is a "gray zone" between NT-proBNP and BNP levels in the diagnosis of heart failure, which has low sensitivity and specificity, and the diagnosis of heart failure is less certain. Therefore, this gray area requires additional biomarkers to aid in diagnosis.

In addition, BNP/NT-proBNP can be used to predict the long-term prognosis of patients with heart failure. In patients with acute and chronic heart failure, elevated NT-proBNP levels are associated with increased mortality, hospitalisation and poorer clinical prognosis. Continuous measurement of NT-proBNP allows the effects of therapy to be monitored, and reductions in peptide levels are usually associated with clinical improvement, such as improved functional class or fewer hospitalisations. Conversely, persistently elevated levels may indicate inadequate treatment or deterioration.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a comprehensive range of high-quality antibodies for BNP and NT-proBNP to support researchers and diagnostic manufacturers in various research and raw material applications. These rigorously validated antibodies provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools to develop and implement sensitive and specific assays for these critical biomarkers. For example, the Magic™ Anti-BNP monoclonal antibody (Catalog # DMAB-L21011) can be used for ELISA and WB. The hybridoma clones were obtained by hybridization of Sp2/0 myeloma cells with spleen cells of Balb/c mice immunized with human synthetic BNP (whole molecule) or synthetic BNP peptide 11FGRKMDRISSSS22 conjugated with the carrier protein.

By providing high quality products related to BNP, NT-proBNP and proBNP, Creative Diagnostics contributes to the fight against heart failure and improve the lives of people living with heart failure. To learn more about Creative Diagnostics' new antibodies, ELISA kits, reagents, and other research tools, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/bnp-nt-probnp-and-probnp-in-cardiovascular-diagnostics.htm.

