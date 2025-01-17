CD Bioparticles Launches Silica Spin Column for Nucleic Acid Extraction

Silica Spin Column

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announces its comprehensive line of Silica Spin Columns designed for efficient and reliable isolation of DNA & RNA, including genomic DNA, cfDNA, plasmid DNA, and pathogenetic DNA & RNA. These columns leverage advanced silica membrane technology to provide researchers with high-quality DNA and RNA from a variety of sample sources.Silica spin columns with unique adsorption capacity and buffer system specifically bind nucleic acids in the presence of high concentrations of chaotropic salts and wash away impurities. After centrifugation, DNA and RNA are eluted from the silica membrane in water or low salt buffer. The result is highly pure DNA and RNA for biological applications such as PCR, real-time PCR, sequencing, Southern blotting, cloning and genotyping.The silica spin column-based DNA and RNA extraction and purification technology is best suited for fragments larger than 500 bp and allows the isolation of high quality DNA and RNA from a wide variety of samples such as plants, blood, tissues, pathogens, forensic samples, urine, faeces and other body fluids. CD Bioparticles' silica membrane spin column-based DNA & RNA Extraction and Purification Kits are designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers, offering optimized protocols for genomic DNA, cfDNA, plasmid DNA, and pathogenetic DNA & RNA.For example, DiagSpin™ Plant DNA Silica Spin Column (Cat. No. MSC-P001) is designed for efficient extraction of genomic DNA from a wide variety of plant tissues using centrifugal adsorption columns with specific DNA adsorption and a unique lysate buffer system. The silica matrix used in the centrifugal adsorption columns adsorbs the DNA with high efficiency and specificity, removes the maximum number of impurity proteins and provides highly pure genomic DNA in less than 1 h. In addition, the unique lysate buffer provides high efficiency in lysing plant cells to protect DNA integrity and increase the concentration of genomic DNA. The extracted genomic DNA has large fragments, high purity and stable quality.The DiagSpin™ Blood Clot DNA Silica Spin Column (Cat. No. MSC-P005) can extract genomic DNA from blood clots using centrifugal adsorbent columns that specifically bind DNA and a unique buffer system. The silica matrix material used in the centrifugal adsorbent columns provides highly efficient and specific adsorption of DNA to minimize removal of exogenous proteins and other organic compounds from the cells. Extracted genomic DNA fragments are large, pure, stable and reliable. The operation is simple and fast, and highly pure genomic DNA can be obtained within 1 hour.CD Bioparticles silica spin columns are rigorously tested to ensure consistent performance and are available in various formats to accommodate different sample volumes and throughput requirements. For detailed product information, protocols, and ordering information on the CD Bioparticles, please visitAbout CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

