Announcing Additional Safety Measures in Subway

New Protective Barriers To Protect Riders

Governor Hochul will provide the funding to install platform edge barriers at more than 100 additional stations by the end of 2025. The selection of stations for the installation process will prioritize feasibility, including stations with standard car-stopping positions in segments of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, F, M and L trains. Among these train lines, stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms will be prioritized.

Assemblymember Alex Bores said, “Platform edge barriers are the cheapest and fastest way to both make any station safer and make people feel safer. Knowing that there is a secure place to wait for the train will bring relief. After the MTA successfully piloted them last year, I applaud the Governor for prioritizing the rollout of barriers in 100 stations as part of a comprehensive plan for subway safety.”

Installing LED Lighting To Increase Visibility

The Governor will also provide funding to install LED lighting in all subway stations throughout the system which will increase visibility throughout the stations.

Preventing Fare Evasion

To address fare evasion, Governor Hochul will invest in modern fare gates in more than 20 stations across the system in 2025, and an additional 20 stations in 2026. Additionally, exit gates will delay egress at 150 additional stations in an effort to reduce fare evasion. At the Governor’s direction, the MTA will prioritize stations with higher ridership traffic, accessibility features and those with high fare evasion. The piloted design used in the roll-out was solicited through the MTA’s “Request for Information” to qualify the next generation of fare gates across the system. Initial installation is scheduled to begin at 42 St-Port Authority, Delancey St-Essex St and Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights.