Sacramento business, law enforcement groups say Prop. 36 is affecting retail theft

Area prosecutors have already charged dozens of people with retail theft under Proposition 36, just one month after the voter-approved law took effect and strengthened penalties for certain drug and theft-related crimes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.