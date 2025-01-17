The legal fight over the L.A. fires is already here. What previous lawsuits can tell us

As wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, groups of homeowners have already sued Southern California Edison Co. over the Eaton fire, which began at the base of one of the utility’s transmission towers and has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena, destroyed or damaged 7,000 homes and other buildings and killed at least 17 people.

