Attorney General Garland Delivers Remarks at the 72nd Annual Attorney General’s Awards

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you, Deputy Attorney General Monaco. And hello, everyone.

It is a pleasure to welcome you to the 72nd Annual Attorney General’s Awards Ceremony.

Over the past four years, and in the face of unprecedented challenges, the more than 115,000 public servants who make up the Department of Justice have worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission: to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights.

They have worked with law enforcement and community partners across the country to drive down violent crime, seize deadly drugs, capture dangerous fugitives, and deter and disrupt threats to our national security.

They have worked to protect the civil rights of everyone in our country, to combat discrimination, and to aggressively prosecute hate crimes.

And in everything they have done, they have continued to fulfill the Justice Department’s responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to ensure the equal protection of law that is the foundation of our democracy.

I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate some of that exceptional work today.

Today we recognize both Justice Department employees and law enforcement partners from across the country for their extraordinary contributions to the Department’s work on behalf of the American people.

Today, we honor their leadership, heroism, and dedication that has benefited people and communities across the nation.

We honor public servants whose tireless work made their communities safer; and whose dedication made the Justice Department more effective on behalf of the public we serve.

We honor public servants who advocated for victims; protected consumers; defended civil rights; disrupted threats and prevented tragedies; and who saved lives and changed lives.

And we honor heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

Today, we remember Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, Task Force Officer Alden Elliot, Task Force Officer Samuel Poloche, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joshua Eyer — who were killed in the devastating attack that took place during a U.S. Marshals task force operation in North Carolina last year.

We are grateful to their families for allowing us to recognize their loved ones.

And we are grateful to their colleagues who have continued to honor their legacies.

To all of today’s awardees, who have gone above and beyond to advance the Department’s mission, I know that no award could adequately honor the courage and commitment you demonstrate every day.

So, I will just say to each of you: thank you.

Thank you for your leadership.

Thank you for your courage.

Thank you for exemplifying what it means to choose a path of public service.

And to all of the family members who have supported your loved ones through their careers, thank you for your sacrifice. We know they could not do their work without you.

It has been an honor to work with the over 115,000 public servants who make up the Department of Justice these past four years.

I am more grateful to you than I can express.

I am so proud of you.

And I will always be cheering you on.

I am now pleased to turn the program back over to the Deputy Attorney General.