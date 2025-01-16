Justice Department Secures Agreement with DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld to Resolve Allegations of Discriminatory Policy Against Hosting Arabs

The Justice Department announced today that it has reached an agreement with AWH Orlando Property LLC, the owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld in Florida (DoubleTree), to resolve allegations that the DoubleTree discriminated against people of Arab descent in violation of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title II). Title II prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, including hotels.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida alleges that the DoubleTree adopted and implemented a discriminatory policy against hosting guests of Arab descent by unilaterally canceling a conference that was to be held by the Arab America Foundation, a non-profit educational and cultural organization, in November 2023, a week before the conference was scheduled to begin.

“No one may be denied the right to use hotel facilities because of their national origin,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to protecting the rights of all people to be free from discrimination in hotels and other public accommodations around the country.”

“The right to enjoy and have equal access to places of public accommodation is essential in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District will continue to hold places of public accommodation accountable to ensure that the civil rights of all people are protected.”

The lawsuit alleges that the DoubleTree’s decision to cancel the Arab America Foundation’s conference was not predicated on any legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons. Although the hotel claimed that the cancelation was because of security concerns, the hotel faced no security threats or risks associated with the conference. Indeed, as alleged in the department’s complaint, contrary to representations that the DoubleTree made to the Arab America Foundation, the DoubleTree had not received any calls or other communications raising a safety or security threat to the conference or to the hotel. Rather, the decision to cancel was based on the national origin of the Arab America Foundation’s members and the conference attendees. The complaint therefore alleges that the DoubleTree discriminated on the basis of national origin and denied people of Arab descent the full and equal enjoyment of access to the services, accommodations, and privileges at the hotel.

The settlement, in the form of a consent decree that must still be approved by the court, requires the DoubleTree to:

Issue a statement to the Arab America Foundation that all guests and groups are welcome to the hotel, including Arab and Arab American guests and groups;

Retain a qualified compliance officer to oversee compliance with the consent decree for two years;

Notify employees and executives of the DoubleTree’s obligations under Title II and the consent decree, including DoubleTree’s commitment to ensuring equal access to the hotel, regardless of race, color, religion or national origin;

Establish a written anti-discrimination policy, which includes a system of accepting, investigating and responding to guest complaints of discrimination;

Conduct outreach to Arab or Arab American groups to share promotional materials about the hotel and indicate that it is open to all members of the public;

Provide training to employees and executives on Title II and the DoubleTree’s obligations under the consent decree; and

Make regular reports to the department to demonstrate its compliance with the consent decree.

Under Title II, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division can obtain injunctive relief that changes policies and practices to remedy the discriminatory conduct. Title II does not authorize the division to obtain monetary damages for customers who are victims of discrimination.

More information about the Civil Rights Division and the laws it enforces is available at www.justice.gov/crt. Individuals may report discrimination in places of public accommodation that violates Title II by calling the Justice Department at 1-833-591-0291, or submitting a report online.