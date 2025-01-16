Justice Department Issues Findings Report Regarding Louisiana State Police

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Justice Department announced today its findings that the Louisiana State Police (LSP) engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, the Justice Department finds that LSP uses excessive force, including unjustified uses of Tasers, escalation of minor incidents and use of force on people who did not pose a threat.

The report acknowledges LSP’s ongoing reforms. Among other improvements, LSP has revised its use-of-force policy, created a Force Investigation Unit for serious uses of force and updated training. More is needed to remedy the violations the report identifies. The department is committed to working collaboratively with the state and LSP to continue to fortify these reforms.

The Justice Department opened this investigation on June 9, 2022, under 34 U.S.C. § 12601.

Information about the Civil Rights Division is available at www.justice.gov/crt.